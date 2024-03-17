Creativity, culture, community take centre stage at Providus Hive Fest

Creativity, culture and community, will take centre stage at the Providus Hive Fest, with over 150 exhibitors showcasing the finest in fashion, food, and beauty.

Put together by Providus Bank, the event is set to take place from March 30th to April 1st, 2024 at The Balmoral Palace.

This exciting event promises to be a celebration of creativity, culture, and community, featuring over 150 exhibitors showcasing the finest in fashion, food, and beauty.

Attendees can look forward to a vibrant marketplace filled with unique and stylish offerings from top designers, culinary experts, and beauty brands.

From trendy clothing and accessories to delectable treats and skincare products, there will be something for everyone to enjoy at The Hive By Providus

In addition to the impressive lineup of exhibitors, the festival will also feature exclusive master classes where attendees can learn from industry experts and insiders. Whether you’re interested in perfecting your makeup skills, mastering the art of cooking, or staying ahead of the latest fashion trends, these master classes are sure to inspire and educate.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there – each day of the festival will culminate in a spectacular concert featuring some of Naija’s finest DJs and artistes. Get ready to dance the night away to the hottest beats and tunes, surrounded by a buzzing atmosphere of energy and excitement.

“We are thrilled to bring The Hive By Providus to our community,” said a spokesperson for Providus Bank. “This event is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and collaboration, and we can’t wait to showcase the incredible talent and diversity of our local fashion, food, and beauty industries.”

Don’t miss out on The Hive By Providus – mark your calendars for March 30th to April 1st and get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of fashion, food, and beauty. Join us for three days of fun, inspiration, and entertainment as we come together to celebrate all that makes our community unique and vibra