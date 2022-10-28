Countdown to Eko Nafest

Uzmat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, says preparations for the 35th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture, dubbed Eko Nafest has reached 99 percent, appreciating Governor Babajide Sanwo-0lu for moral and financial support towards the successful hosting of iconic festival in November.

From security, transportation, accommodation and sundry logistics commitments, Akinbile-Yusuf disclosed that the military precision approach and deployment to fully ensure a hitch event, and showcasing the diversity Nigerian culture tourism and in particular, the signature outing of Eyo masquerade, is top notch. She gave credit to Segun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture, for providing the platform of guidance and expertise to flourish all preparation efforts.

“We are excited and can’t wait to welcome Nigerians from all walks of life to our city of aquatic splendour and excellence. We shall more than bring glamour to this iconic festival, with a special outing of Eyo masquerade and believe me, the opening ceremony slated for Onikan Stadium, will unveil the full entrainment entrapment ever seen anywhere” the commissioner explained.

Speaking at the sidelines of the meeting of the National Planning Committee for the festival, held at National Institute for Sports, National Stadium in Surulere, recently, Akinbile-Yusuf, who got positive nodding of her team of tourism officials, assured that Lagos, will make a significant difference never before to Nafest, which Lagos last hosted in 1988.

Furthering the pledge on strategic administrative back up to the festival, slated for NIS, National Stadium, Lagos, Oyinade Nathan- Mash, permanent secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, disclosed the infusion and blend of creative deployment of logistics and security, will premium the iconic festival, to all stakeholders and including the 35 states Culture contingents expected during the November 7 to 13, 2022 event.

“We couldn’t get this far without the guidance of our own Segun Runsewe. The Nigerian unification and peaceful process, will no doubt, be a significant difference and to our governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has made Lagos a home for all Nigerians irrespective of tongues and tribe, so Eko Nafest will be more than exciting, even our long stretch of traffic build ups, a sign of prosperity, will be given desired positive interpretation” Mash explained.

Olatunji Seymour, senior special assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, poured out a heartfelt passionate endorsement of preparations for the festival, noting Lagos will be on world stage throughout the festival, and crediting Runsewe for creative ingenuity in driving the initiative.

For Solomon Bonu, the former Special Adviser, Tourism to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Eko Nafest, will further confirm that Lagos State, provides a safe haven to all Nigerians as a” mini Nigeria”, adding every Nigerian family has a person in Lagos, hence the need for a special status for Lagos in the developmental policies of the federal government.

Bonu, now the State Assembly Representative from Badagry in next year’s elections, positioned the new look of the NIS facilities, venue of the iconic festival, by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a strategic swing to the desires of the state government, to request and plead with the federal government to hand over all abandoned federal infrastructures to Lagos, and also conferring special status to this beneficial opportunities.

“Eko Nafest means a lot to us, as a unifier of all Nigerians, as special status destination and from what governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done to these abandoned facilities here at NIS, giving it an admirable face-lift and renewal, there is, no doubt, Lagos can do more to help reactivate lots of edifices left to rot when the seat of government moved out of Lagos. We are more than ready and for whatever it’s worth, Eko Nafest will make a new statement in the cultural tourism history of Nigeria,” Bonu said.

Moreover, there is high expectation that jobs, skills acquisition will swing the economic values of Eko Nafest.

In the past five years, the National festival of Arts and Culture, has been redefined and refocused as the biggest cultural tourism gathering in Nigeria, nay Africa.

Though Nafest showcases the diversity of Nigeria’s cultural bank, it has also been strategically factored as a meeting ground for industry providers and emerging creative markets in travel technology, insurance, logistics and telecoms.

Added to these markets are premium job fertilisers and run the mill recreation services in fast food, finger and street foods, fashion and local fabric designers, wellness and stay fit outfits, travel and leisure operators, Hospitality and hotel owners, all with the jobs creation space, contributing significantly to the tourism economy. All hotels in Surulere are fully booked ahead of the November event.

EKO NAFEST, according to the NCAC economic desk, may create over three thousand jobs in the festival’s downstream sector, with opportunities for hands-on jobs, in creative free skills acquisition supported by NCAC, thrilling the biggest celebration of Nigerian culture.

No doubt, Lagos is the epicenter of Nigeria’s economic and entertainment industry and to which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will leverage on the hosting of the festival to open up real estate opportunities in Lagos, connecting investment possibilities to its five division local markets and communities, taking messages of cultural tourism jobs to Lagosians.

Segun Runsewe, NCAC director general, disclosed that Eko Nafest is a huge platform to create jobs, provide recreation opportunities and services, and a one stop cultural market for start-ups in technology, travel, leisure and water and marine tourism.

“I have no doubt from experience that Eko Nafest, which governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has fully supported, will break records in adding values to socioeconomic development projects of Lagos State government. Uzmat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, is with me on this effort, to use this festival to create immediate and future socioeconomic cultural tourism future jobs for youths and women in Lagos,” Runsewe said.

Eko Nafest runs through November 7-13, 2022, at the National Institute for Sports grounds, inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.