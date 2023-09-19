Chioma Nnadi: Meet British Vogues’s first black female editor

In a groundbreaking move, Chioma Nnadi has been announced as the first Black woman to take on the role of head of editorial content at British Vogue. This news comes after months of speculation surrounding who would replace Edward Enninful, the 51-year-old outgoing editor of British Vogue.

With an impressive background in the fashion industry and a passion for vintage fashion, Nnadi is set to bring a fresh perspective to the iconic magazine as the London-born journalist is set to take over the role on 9 October.

Here are 7 key things to know about Chioma Nnadi

Achievement

Chioma Nnadi is set to make history as the first Black woman to take the helm as head of editorial content at British Vogue. Her appointment comes after months of speculation about who would succeed Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor.

Impressive Background

Nnadi, a London-born journalist, has an impressive background in the fashion industry. She has previously worked for indie magazines such as Trace and the Fader, as well as London’s Evening Standard. In 2010, she made the move to New York to work for Vogue, where she currently serves as editor of the US edition’s website.

Multicultural Heritage

Nnadi’s multicultural heritage adds another layer of richness to her story. Her mother is a Swiss-German nurse, while her father is Nigerian. Her father came to the UK in the 1960s to study, and Nnadi grew up in central London.

Embracing Vintage Fashion

One aspect that sets Nnadi apart is her love for vintage and resale fashion. She believes in the importance of archival fashion and has a penchant for finding unique pieces at places like Portobello Road in London. She even admits that most of her wardrobe now consists of resale and vintage items.

A Londoner at Heart

Despite living abroad for over a decade, Nnadi still considers herself a Londoner at heart. However, she acknowledges that the “axis of cool” has shifted since she was last in the city and looks forward to reconnecting with her hometown.

Well-Versed in Criticism

Nnadi is aware of the criticism often directed at Vogue, particularly regarding its sometimes out-of-touch fashion price points. She recognizes the shift towards valuing archival fashion and believes in the importance of blending vintage pieces with new ones.

Ready for the Challenge

Nnadi is excited about the opportunity to lead British Vogue and is eager to learn and grow in her new role. Her experience running the US edition’s website, co-hosting a podcast, and being a star writer for the magazine have prepared her for this next chapter in her career.

With her unique background, passion for vintage fashion, and determination to bring a fresh perspective to the magazine, Chioma Nnadi is poised to make a significant impact as the new head of editorial content at British Vogue.