‘Charge and Bail’ by Inkblot hits the cinemas in October

Inkblot Productions, makers of big hit films such as The Wedding Party Series, Quam’s Money and Who’s The Boss returns to the cinemas nationwide with Charge and Bail, October 15, 2021.

Charge and Bail is a comedy-drama. It tells the story of a rich young lawyer (played by Zainab Balogun) who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm during her year of national service.

Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and life. Charge and Bail is a fun adventure about the clash between the haves and the have-nots and having to deal with finding your place in an environment that is new to you.

Inkblot co-founder, Chinaza Onuzo is excited by the potential of Charge and Bail. “We are very excited about Charge and Bail, our 14th theatrical film. We are very pleased about the team we assembled for Charge and Bail led by our director Uyoyou Adia and our producers Eku Edewor and Matilda Ogunleye. We made magic and we can’t wait for you to see it.”

Inkblot is partnering with Film One Entertainment on Charge and Bail. Moses Babatope the managing director of Film One had this to say. “We are very pleased to partner once again with Inkblot on Charge and Bail. This is our seventh collaboration and we have always thrilled audiences in Nigeria and across the globe. We believe that the audiences can expect an amazing experience come October 15 2021”

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, Charge and Bail boasts of an all-star cast: Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul and Craze Clown and many more.

Chinaza Onuzo who penned the script produces alongside his Inkblot co-founder Zulumoke Oyibo. Eku Edewor and Matilda Ogunleye were producers on the project. Damola Ademola of Inkblot, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa of Film One will serve as executive producers. Mimi Bartels is a co-executive producer.