Ceramics on spotlight at Beyond Limit, juried exhibition

Since May 17, 2024, nine young visual artists and two guest artists have been engaged in a healthy rivalry at The Art Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The contemporary artists are participating in Beyond Limit, a juried exhibition of contemporary ceramics.

Presented by Art Discourse and curated by Mathew Oyedele, the exhibition aims to rectify the underrepresentation of ceramics within the art world. Through meticulously curated exhibitions, the initiative endeavours to cultivate an environment where the intricate subject and profound significance of ceramics as a genre can be fully appreciated and celebrated.

Beyond Limit features an eclectic array of works by acclaimed artists such as; Adeoti Azeez Afeez, Chidiebele Oteleh, Dare Adenuga, Idemudia Mercy Itohan, Olú, Sale Godday Okwoshi, Samuel Olalekan, Uchenna Eugene, and Victor Ogundeji.

Living up to its juried status, the exhibition also features two guest artists; Ato Arinze and Djakou Kassi Nathalie, whose creative ingenuity in ceramics and related works are incredible.

On hand to explain the inspiration behind his work is Sale Godday Okwoshi. Okwoshi is presenting three enthralling works including; The Cabals, Taste of the Night, and Dry Season.

Explaining the works, Okwoshi said that ‘The Cabals’ is a compounded narrative to the issues of godfathers that is ravaging the Nigerian political scene and to a large extent relates to the conspiracy theories on geopolitics and global power dynamics.

On the other hand, ‘Taste of the Night’ is a recapitulation of the social life styles of contemporary African society, according to him, while ‘Dry Season’ is related to a personal flare to the skin of freshly caught fish.

At the helm of the exhibition is Mathew Oyedele, the curator, whose keen eyes and discerning taste ensure that each piece is thoughtfully presented to resonate with viewers on a profound level. By highlighting the multifaceted nature of ceramics and its relevance within contemporary discourse, Oyedele aims to challenge preconceived notions, expand the boundaries of artistic expression and foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for ceramics.

Commenting on the exhibition, Oyedele noted that apart from the display of works, Beyond Limit serves as a platform for the participating artists to showcase their creativity, commitment and further hone their skills from the experience of the guest artists.

However, the guest artists are also among the reasons to see the exhibition.

Ato Arinze is a sculptor, potter, art consultant, and artist manager. Born in Mushin, Lagos, Nigeria on September 23, 1966, he obtained his Higher National Diploma certificate from the Yaba College of Technology in 1991.

In 1993, he had a short stint with the iconic Abayomi Barber at the University of Lagos where he learned portrait sculpture. His works are basically centered on the premise of using art as a tool for recording history in visual form, hence his current preoccupation with sculpting portraits heads, busts, and statues of great personalities in Nigeria and around the world. Ato received the Solidra Award for Sculpture in 2002 and the distinguished Artist Award of the Society of Nigerian Artists, Lagos State Chapter in 2008.

He has a host of sculptural commissions to his credit, among which is the bust of the first President of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, and recently the bust of Chief F. R. A Williams, SAN.

On her part, Djakou Kassi Nathalie, a Cameroonian born ceramist, studied ceramics for three years at the Institut Samba Superieur on a full scholarship. Her works have been featured in numerous exhibitions in Cameroon, Europe, and the United States. She won the first Africa Prize at the International Fair of Ouagadougou (SIAO) in 2012.

She moved to Nigeria in 2015, and has been an active member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA). She has taken part in numerous exhibitions in Nigeria with SMO Contemporary Art (2018), the Society of Nigerian Artists (2015, 2016, 2018), Moorhouse Hotel (2016) and with Quintessence (2018). She was one of the winners of the Union Bank Art Competition for their 100th Year Anniversary in 2017.

Her works are inspired by nature and man’s volatile interaction with her environment.

Meanwhile, Beyond Limit still runs at The Art Hotel Lagos, Chief Yesufu Abiodun Oniru Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. It started on May 17, 2024 and will end on June 7, 2024.