Carol festival to boost Akwa Ibom tourism potentials

The yearly Akwa Ibom Carol Festival is aimed at boosting the State’s tourism potentials, Raphel Edem, an aide to Governor Udom Emmanuel, has said.

The Festival also seeks to put the State on the international tourism calendar with top gospel artistes from Nigeria and other countries that thrill the over 50,000 visitors during the event.

The Akwa Ibom Carol Festival, has been held for more than 10 years and this year’s event will feature 5000 choirs of repute, drawn from many parts of the world.

Edem, while conducting reporters round the Ibom hall grounds in Uyo, venue of the event, stated that many hotel rooms in the city, have been fully booked for the festival, which would take place on Friday.

Edem said that the State Government has concluded all the arrangements to host one of the best festivals ever, adding that new ways of improving the yearly event have been explored, to achieve an inspiring carol festival of songs and music.

According to him,special broadcast equipment has been provided for a hitch free transmission of the festival to reach a worldwide audience, adding that special arrangements have been made for top notch safety and medical emergencies with additional exit doors.

He said apart from the red carpet point for interviews and photographs, a special tunnel has been created for people to walk into the venue with ease while special marshalls are expected to usher in guests to the event with a large screening displaying the Christmas image

He disclosed that the festival was being supported by many organisations, including banks and airlines stressing that the event was capable of generating income to the State, given that some choir groups outside the country have written to the State, requesting to be part of the festival.

Aniekpeno Mkpanang, a tourism promotion expert commended journalists and media professionals for their contributions to the development of the society and urged them to display a deep sense of professionalism in carrying out their responsibilities.

The Akwa Ibom Carol festival will be held tomorrow – Friday December 16.