‘Calm Down’’s billion streams a pivotal moment for Afrobeats — Spotify

Rema has achieved a remarkable milestone with his hit single Calm Down, featuring Selena Gomez reaching one billion streams on Spotify. This is the first African artist-led track to join the Billions Club on Spotify.

Spotify has called the milestone a pivotal moment for the Afrobeats genre which not only highlights Rema’s growing influence in the music industry but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today’s interconnected world.

“This milestone is absolutely remarkable for Rema, marking a pivotal moment for this talented artist and the entire Afrobeats community. It’s clear that the genre is making a significant impact and gaining substantial influence on the global music stage, and we are excited to continue supporting it at Spotify,” says Victor Okpala, Spotify’s Artist and Label Partnerships Manager for West Africa.

The billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as his unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK. It signifies the popularity of Calm Down and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience.

The success of Calm Down saw Rema win three Headies awards for Male Artist of the Year, Digital Artist of the Year and African Artist of the Year at the recently concluded Headies Awards in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

“It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and family, it’s also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible,” said Rema when he heard the news from Spotify.

Calm Down quickly became a worldwide favorite because of its catchy mix of Afrobeats rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema’s unique and soulful singing and the unexpected addition of Selena Gomez on an Afrobeats song. The song production was made with a combination of modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing.

This moment symbolises the power of music to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries and serves as a beacon for aspiring artists to create authentic, boundary-pushing music that resonates with audiences around the world.

With this milestone, Rema cements his place as a true musical trailblazer and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in his career.