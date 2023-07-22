BBNaija thriving despite elections, says head of content

As preparations for the eagerly anticipated eighth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ramp up, Busola Tejumola, Head of Content and West African Channels at MultiChoice Africa, shares exclusive insights on what fans can expect from the reality show’s ‘All Stars’ edition.

Tejumola, in a recent interview with BusinessDay, said that BBNaija’s viewership has consistently grown year on year, including previous seasons regardless of the election campaign period that attracted a significant portion of the show’s target demographic – the youth.

She attributed this growth to the introduction of new characters each season, expressing different themes and drawing in new viewers who have recently come of age.

“Despite political parties making news headlines, the show was trending every Sunday. This is a testament to our increasing viewership and engagement,” Tejumola said.

She further pointed out that the most organic way to track engagement was through the number of votes, which exceeded a billion in the last season.

Discussing the economic impact of the show, Tejumola disclosed that production costs have increased year-on-year due to economic conditions. However, she noted, “Revenue increases every year due to sponsors. We always move things around to give the house that refreshing look for the next set of contestants.”

In a surprising twist, Tejumola revealed that the upcoming season will only be open to ex-housemates, promising nostalgic moments for long-time viewers and a rollercoaster of surprises.

“The team has been working on the season for almost a year. The season will be emotive; it will draw out our viewers’ hearts and bring a lot of nostalgia to older fans. We will do a stellar job as we try to top what we’ve done in previous seasons,” she confidently stated.

Tejumola also predicted that fans would come out strongly in support of their favourites, and she expects some to switch camps and support other contestants.

With these insights, it’s clear that the upcoming season of BBNaija will be a unique blend of the old and the new, full of twists, nostalgia, and engaging content sure to captivate its growing audience.

The show will premiere on July 23, 2023, and already getting the fans’ attention about which ex-housemate will return to the house. Some of the past winners include Efe Ejeba (2017), Miracle Igbokwe (2018), Mercy Eke (2019), Laycon (2020), and Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Popularly known as Phyna who won the last BBNaija edition.