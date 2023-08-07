Barbie movie tops $1bn, powers Warner Bros. and theaters

In just three weeks since its release, the Barbie movie, based on the popular doll and produced by Warner Bros., has crossed an incredible milestone by earning more than $1 billion in ticket sales around the world. This makes it the second film to achieve this feat in 2023.

Over the past weekend, the movie brought in $53 million in the US and Canada and an additional $74 million in other parts of the world. This adds up to a total of $459.4 million from domestic audiences and an impressive $1.03 billion from viewers worldwide.

The Barbie movie’s success places it as the second-highest-grossing film of the year, following closely behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Universal Pictures, which was released in April and has earned $1.35 billion.

In terms of new releases, Warner Bros.’ “Meg 2: The Trench” secured the second spot at the box office with $30 million in ticket sales, while Paramount Pictures’ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” earned $28 million, finishing fourth behind Universal Pictures’ “Oppenheimer.”

The Barbie movie is not only benefiting Warner Bros., but it’s also bringing positive impacts to theatre chains like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Cinemark Holdings Inc. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has marked a significant achievement: Greta Gerwig is the first woman with sole director credit to lead a film to surpass the $1 billion mark.

Created in collaboration with Mattel Inc., the company behind Barbie dolls, the movie has sparked talk of a possible sequel. Mattel’s CEO, Ynon Kreiz, expressed that the success of the Barbie movie highlights their aim to create film franchises that resonate with culture and audiences.

With its captivating storyline, creative marketing, and even a hit soundtrack featuring songs by artists like Lizzo and Dua Lipa, the Barbie movie’s triumph illustrates the power of well-told stories to capture people’s attention and enthusiasm.