Barbie Movie premieres with pink carpet event at Lagos

The long-awaited Barbie movie finally graced the global screens on Friday, July 20, 2023, igniting a wave of excitement among fans worldwide. The Filmhouse Cinema at Lekki, Lagos, played host to a spectacular premiere event that was nothing short of star-studded.

To mark the movie’s release, Film House Cinema threw a pink carpet party yesterday, drawing in numerous celebrities who embraced the movie’s theme by dressing up as iconic Barbie characters.

However, among the glamorous looks, Bella Okagbue and James Brown’s outfit choices sparked a bit of controversy and criticism from some attendees.

The premiere party welcomed an array of notable figures, especially from the Big Brother Naija circle, including Idia Aisien, Liquorose, Sheggz, Modella, Tacha, Pretty Mike, and many others.

Temi Ologbenla, one of the premiere attendees described the event as a chaotic and dazzling fashion show filled with a lot influencers and brand ambassadors.

She said that the movie was different from what they expected.

‘It was really good,” she said.

Like James Brown, Bella Okagbue, accompanied by her boyfriend Sheggz, took the Barbie-inspired look to the next level for the night. However, their fashion choices raised eyebrows among a few guests.

Amidst the sea of stunning ensembles, several other celebrities managed to capture the spotlight on the vibrant pink carpet. Nengi Adoki, Ify Okoye, Mai Atafo, Adeola Adeyemi, Jay On-Air, and Diane Russet dazzled the crowd with breathtaking Barbie costumes, turning heads and earning admiration.

Reality stars Saskay, Groovy, and Allysyn also made unforgettable fashion statements, embodying the essence of “Barbie Girls” and adding to the event’s glamour.

As the Barbie Season officially commences, fans eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves in the iconic franchise on the big screen.

The Barbie movie has the lowest production budget among the listed films, but it is highly anticipated for several reasons. The brand’s iconic status and nostalgic connection with many people, especially young girls, contribute to the excitement. A unique storyline, effective marketing, positive word-of-mouth, and previous movie successes all add to the film’s buzz, making it the most anticipated movie this year.