Banky W and wife Adesua expecting second child

Nigerian politician Bankole Wellington and his actress wife Adesua Etomi have announced that they are expecting their second child via a post on Instagram.

The announcement was made on Monday as the actress shared the exciting news with her followers, posting stunning pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

In the photos, Adesua looked radiant in a vibrant orange dress with a hood, lovingly cradling her baby bump as she celebrated the special moment with her fans.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote, “First, we had each other, then we had your brother, then God sent you and now? NOW, we have everything.

Reacting to the announcement in the comment section, Banky W wrote, “May our lives forever be a series of indisputable evidence and unquestionable proof that Jesus is alive and that He answers prayers. Thank you, God. #SeeWhatTheLordHasDone.”

The news was received with joy and excitement from fans, followers, well-wishers and fellow celebrities, who took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

