Bad Boys leads as Nollywood impresses in cinemas

Nigerian cinemagoers spent N100.9 million on Bad Boys: Ride or Die between June 14th and 20th, continuing the movie’s impressive box office outing.

So far, the movie has grossed N216.5 million locally and has surpassed $1 billion globally. Aside from the Hollywood blockbuster, Nollywood movies also had impressive showings in the week. ‘Muri & Ko’ by Biodun Stephen grossed N41.5 million on the week under review, with the movie, which debuted on June 12th, now grossing N50.1 million.

Two new releases also significantly impacted the charts this week. Disney’s Inside Out 2 debuted in third place, raking in N24.2 million locally. Globally, ‘Inside Out 2’ had the biggest second weekend in box office history for an animated film, with $100 million, breaking the record set by ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ – $92.5 million (2023), Frozen II — $86 million (2019), Incredibles 2 — $80.3 million (2018), and Finding Dory — $73 million (2016).

Following closely behind in fourth place for the week was the biopic drama ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’, which earned N15 million, bringing its total gross to N156.6 million. The movie has become the highest-grossing biopic in Africa and among the best-performing films released in 2024.

Rounding out the top five is ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’, the prequel to the popular action franchise. The film grossed N14.8 million, adding to its total domestic gross of N127.4 million.

The box office results highlighted the continued strength of both established franchises and fresh content. While ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ dominated the charts, new releases like ‘Inside Out 2’ managed to capture the audience’s attention.