Audiomack, Mogul partner to streamline royalties’ tracking for artists

Audiomack, a music streaming platform, has joined forces with Mogul, a royalty tracking platform, to provide a more efficient way for artists to manage their earnings. This partnership aims to assist independent creators in accurately tracking and collecting the royalties they deserve from their music on Audiomack and other platforms.

Audiomack is a music streaming and discovery platform that allows artists to upload unlimited music for free. With 30 million monthly users, it features a curated library of music from major and independent labels. Audiomack offers features like Connect for direct fan engagement, Supporters for fan contributions, Premiere Access for fan rewards, and Audiomod for real-time track editing.

Mogul is a royalty-tracking platform focused on helping artists gain transparency and control over their earnings. The startup was founded by former SoundCloud For Artists lead Jeff Ponchick and Joey Mason. In just four months since its launch earlier this year, Mogul said it tracked over $100 million in royalties and assisted artists in recovering an additional $150 million from various distributors, publishers, and other music platforms.

Mogul supports income and registration tracking of more than 100 distributors, publishers, PROs, and platforms, now including Audiomack.

Mogul and Audiomack said they seek to address the challenges artists face in earning a sustainable income from their music. The partnership makes Mogul’s royalty tracking system available to all current and future artists on Audiomack’s platform through the Audiomack Monetization Program or AMP.

Artists using Audiomack can now link their accounts with Mogul “to maximise their earning potential and collect the most detailed royalty data.” This integration will allow artists to track their streaming royalties, explore new revenue streams, and avoid “black market streaming farming schemes.”

In July, Audiomack launched a new feature called Sponsored Songs. This feature allows artists to pay to promote their music directly to targeted audiences without resorting to unethical practices like streaming farms.

Jacob Lowy, Manager of Licensing & Music Partnerships at Audiomack, added, “Audiomack and Mogul share a central mission: to empower artists to build leverage, self-sufficiency, and independence.

“This partnership unlocks financial freedom and transparency, providing artists not just with distribution royalty tracking, but with entry points to new revenue streams, and the power to investigate the needlessly opaque financial structures of the industry.”

Also, Audiomack partnered with Nigerian fintech Flutterwave in July to expand access and monetisation opportunities for African artists. The collaboration allows Audiomack, which currently reaches more than 25 million monthly users globally, to offer premium music experiences and introduce new features to its customers and artists for a fee.