Basketmouth to release first feature length film in Nov

Bright Okpocha, Nigerian veteran comedian popularly known as Basketmouth has announced on his social media platform that he is set to release his first feature length film titled ‘A Ghetto Love Story’ in November 2024.

He announced this together with the movie’s co writer Victoria Eze on his social media handles today describing it as a ‘new chapter in his life.’ The movie will be released under the imprint of Baron World Entertainment.

Basketmouth has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. In 2000, Basketmouth appeared in the music video of ‘Gra Gra’ by Nigerian Afrobeat legend Lagbaja. In the early 90’s he started his stand-up comedy career and quickly gained popularity for his witty jokes and relatable humor. His success in stand-up comedy led him to explore other avenues in the entertainment world.

Basketmouth’s journey led him to create comedic TV series such as “Flatmates” and “Papa Benji,” which were well-received by audiences.

He further expanded his reach by signing a deal with Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming platform. This collaboration resulted in the creation of “LOL: Last One Laughing Naija,” a game show where comedians compete to see who can keep a straight face the longest. This show, featuring Basketmouth as the host, has gained international recognition and further solidified his position as a prominent figure in the comedy scene.

Basketmouth has also featured in Nollywood movies like Jade Osiberu’s Brotherhood’ where he played the villain Shadow.

In addition to his stand-up comedy and television work, Basketmouth has also ventured into the music industry. He launched his own record label, Barons World Entertainment, in 2014. He has released three albums under this label including ‘Yabasi’, a highlife soundtrack for the movie Papa Benji, ‘Horoscope,’ which features a variety of guest artists.

Basketmouth has also produced music for other Nigerian singers, including Asa and Adekunle Gold. In 2023, Basketmouth released his third studio album, ‘Uburu,’ which featured collaborations with Falz, Laycon, Lojay, Shatta Wale, Bayanni, Timi Dakolo, Reminisce, and more.

Basketmouth’s foray into music has been a natural extension of his creative talents. His music is often infused with humor and wit, reflecting his comedic sensibilities. He has also shown a willingness to experiment with different genres, from highlife to hip-hop.

‘A Ghetto Love Story’ features a stellar cast such as Akah Nnani, Beverly Osu, Patience Ozorkwo, Wale Ojo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh, among others.