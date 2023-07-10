Art and architecture converge at “The Absence of Melancholy” exhibition

Olubukola Bolarinde, a renowned artist, unveiled her latest collection titled “The Absence of Melancholy,” to explore and address mental health challenges. The exhibition was held in collaboration with HEREL, a premium real estate development company, on Friday, June 30, 2023, at The Ebonylife Place.

“Mental Health is a topic that needs to be spoken about more often, and even more valid is its enrichment through art,” Bolarinde said in her address.

“The ability of visual art to impact positively, on the quality and state of one’s mental health; cannot be overlooked.”

Speaking further, she said “Mental health is more than the absence of mental disorders, it includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps to determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. I have drawn inspiration from my own personal coping mechanisms and support systems; whilst navigating a very stressful world. This body of work is of a variety of media, mostly acrylics and oils on canvas. The use of texture helps add the needed layers to place the viewer in context and achieve a tactile, immersive experience. With this collection, I am not telling stories; but evoking emotions which are crucial to personal, community and socio-economic development”.

The three-day exhibition attracted prominent Nigerian high-net-worth individuals, art enthusiasts, and real estate investors, who gathered to witness the intersection of art, mental health, and real estate.

Notably, HEREL, a real estate development firm, showcased its exceptional properties during the exhibition, including the Prestige at Hampton, five-bedroom villas, its upcoming recreational facility in Ruxton, Ikoyi, and the upcoming HEREL Mansions, five-bedroom mansions in Bourdillon Ikoyi.

“The collaboration between art and real estate allowed us to highlight the significance of mental health while showcasing our exceptional properties and how we’ve consciously included functionalities that improve living experiences,” said Olaposi Lawore, managing director, HEREL.

“Just as an artist pays attention to intricate details in their artwork, we, at HEREL, focus on the specific details of all our properties, ensuring the utmost quality and excellence.”

One of the major highlights of the event was the unveiling of the model of HEREL’s upcoming recreational facility in Ruxton, Ikoyi. The project, planned for completion in September 2023, features a sports bar, a 5-aside football pitch, a casual dining restaurant, and a swimming pool for relaxation and exercise, among other amenities.