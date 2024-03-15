Anikulapo series: It was challenging, exciting acting in an epic movie — Ade Tiger

Popular Nigerian movie star, Titi Kuti fondly known as Ade Tiger famed for his role in Kemi Adetiba’s King of Boys film, has spoken about his transition as an actor from being a 21st-century bodyguard in an action movie to becoming one of the lead actors on the set of an epic series, Anikulapo, which is produced by Nigeria’s ace filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan.

While speaking with the actor, Kuti stated that it was not so easy to leave his comfort zone but he took the ‘challenge’ and it was an exciting experience to be a part of the cast.

He said, “I was both excited and challenged. When Kunle Afolayan reached out to me for the role, he was very intentional. I am happy to offer my craft once again in service of an industry I am devoted to. Even happier that I can give my fans and general audience a new experience, something fresh with an unexpected character in an intensely epic original film.”

Further speaking of his character transition, Kuti said that it was a ‘huge shocker, especially for the fans, a huge transformation, bigger than anybody imagined, kudos to the wardrobe and special effects make-up team” The movie star said, many of my fans come on my social media daily to verify if it truly is me in Anikulapo. The experience while filming was worth every sacrifice.

“The entire filming took about 87 days to shoot. I put the same level of commitment as I did for King of Boys (if not more this time), I was totally immersed in the character from day 1 and stayed there all through, I was Adigun even when offset until the very end ( I remember Taiwo Hassan Ogogo’s reaction when we shot our first scene together in the palace, he said “ I was worried for you initially, but I see you came ready “).

“There were lots of challenging points but we all stuck together like one family from start to finish, looking after one another. This is what we have to give every time as actors, surrendering

ourselves to become different characters just to give the audience an experience. I will do it again anytime called. It’s a life of service.

Speaking on which role is his favourite between Adigun and Ade Tiger, the thespian simply said, “Both roles are very dear to my heart for obvious reasons. Ade Tiger was my breakout character; Adigun is also my breakout into Epic indigenous films, both are Netflix originals doing very well. We will have to leave it to the Fans to decide this one.”