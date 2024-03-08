Alte Culture Festival to amplify Nigeria’s alternative art scene

Q21 Solutions, an event management firm in Nigeria, is set to host the third annual Alte Culture Festival (Alte Fest 3.0) to once again draw attention to the world of alternative artistry in the country, providing a platform for emerging Alte artists to showcase their unique talents and perspectives.

The festival, slated for this month, aims to celebrate creativity, diversity, and innovation within the Alte culture movement. Like previous years, the festival continues to captivate audiences and inspire a new generation of artists to push the boundaries of creativity, according to the organisers.

Speaking to BusinessDay on how the festival plans to push the boundaries of creativity in the Nigerian entertainment space in its third year, Eunice Adeyemi, creative director of Q21 Solutions, said: “This year’s edition will foster more collaborations between alternative artists and creators from different disciplines, such as fashion, arts and culture. Guests should expect unique performances, timeless fashion pieces and curated arts,” Adeyemi said.

She said the Alte Culture Festival has grown from being a one-time event to a catalyst for change within the alternative art scene. “By elevating the visibility of alternative artists and fostering a sense of community, this fest is paving the way for a new era of artistic expression,” Adeyemi added.

According to Adeyemi, Q21 boasts seasoned partners coming on board that will foster grassroots creativity within the Alte space.

In previous years, the likes of YouTube, MTN, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Access Bank partnered Q21 to create a festival that drew thousands of Alte creators and fans alike.

“This year’s edition offers emerging artists a chance to shine on the global stage through our partnership with internationally renewed music platforms and industry gurus, providing them with an enabling platform to reach a wider audience,” Adeyemi said.

According to her, beyond the music and art, the fest has shown commitment to giving back to the community. Through its engagement strategies, it aims to create a positive impact and foster meaningful connections with its audience, she said.

She said that at last year’s event, the partnership with YouTube helped to spur the creator economy as it guided aspiring content creators on how to post content and monetise their page.