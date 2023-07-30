Agege cinema culture, lifestyle rekindle with Heritage multiple screens, offerings

The good old days of thriving cinema culture in the Agege area of Lagos are set to return with the debut of Heritage Cinemas.

With four world-class screens, which host almost 300 cinemagoers in total, the cinema is offering movie enthusiasts, art and lifestyle lovers the opportunity to uniquely unwind within their neighbourhood, amid high-quality excitement and security.

Set on the 4th and 5th floors of the imposing six-storey Heritage House along the Iju Road in Agege, the cinema offers movie halls and screens for 67, 90 and 101 persons respectively, and also has an exclusive screen for 14 guests, who are treated as very important persons, amid complementary services.

When officially opened on August 3, 2023, the cinema will offer excitement across many contents, especially Nigerian movies.

Apart from the cinema, there are many other offerings at the Heritage House, courtesy of Heritage Group; a business owned by a group of investors with the aim of impacting the Agege neighbourhood and Lagos State at large through the provision of quality services and job creation.

They include an open roof and exclusive relaxation lounges, a superstore at the base of the building and also on the first floor and a children’s play station that will engage children while their parents shop or unwind at the cinemas or lounges.

The imposing edifice also offers a diagnostic centre, a bakery and work station for co-working and for those who cannot meet work obligations on the island or other parts of the mainland due to traffic, time or emergencies.

Considering the heavy traffic along the route, the edifice offers an extended large car park, multiple layers of security, and high maintenance culture.

Speaking at a media parley, heralding the official opening of the edifice at Agege recently, the management of the Heritage Group, noted that with the multiple screens, the cinema is one of the biggest in Lagos, and has all it takes to revive the once thriving cinema culture in Agege, which was once popular because of Pen Cinema.

“We have exciting entertainment on our four screens, which serve all classes of guests. We also have exclusive offerings for cinema-goers, no matter their taste,” the management said.

Speaking further, the management noted that the purpose of the huge investment in Agege by the investors was to bring the quality lifestyle people go for in Lekki and Ikoyi to Agege.

It is also aimed at creating employment, with the residents of the Agege neighbourhood getting a huge chunk of the job opportunities.

“We have employed over 200 people already and most of them are from within and imagine the multiplier effect as one staff may be feeding over three people. We are already impacting the local economy here and creating good entertainment and a serene environment to enjoy them,” the management noted.

On safety and security, the management assured that the building passed all the necessary safety and security tests, while the guests are considered a priority.

The Heritage House will be commissioned on August 3, 2023.