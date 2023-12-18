Africana unveils spectacular SS24 Collection, launches Charitable Foundation.

In a dazzling showcase of style and philanthropy, Africana, the renowned African luxury fashion, wowed fashion enthusiasts worldwide as they unveiled their breathtaking SS24 Collection.

The brand’s inaugural runway show epitomized its exceptional growth and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, blending traditional African elements with contemporary design.

The ‘Africana Experience Live’ showcased its latest SS24 collection, ‘THE ART OF LIFE,’ at the ‘Africana Experience Live Runway Show held on Sunday at Harrow Park in Abuja.

The runway featured a range of designs, including Art of Living (Lounge Wear), Effortlessly stylish loungewear that creates a relaxed atmosphere, Art of Culture (Kaftans and Agbada), Elegant traditional African attire that celebrates our society’s rich heritage and Art of Urban (Street Wear), contemporary streetwear with vibrant African-inspired art.

Beyond the glamour, Charles Oronsaye, chief executive officer (CEO) Africana also launched the Africana 17 Charitable Foundation, which is a formal initiative to support Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

Read also: Creative economy: African talents showcased at fashion design festival

Speaking on his motivation, the Africana Oronsaye stated, “Setting up this foundation reflects my lifelong aspiration to use fashion as a force for good, aiming to support underprivileged communities and demonstrate the potentially impactful role of our industry in societal welfare.”

Oronsaye said the foundation’s first project is to raise funds for two dialysis machines for the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), providing free treatment as a part of Africana’s commitment to social responsibility, thereby blending the world of fashion with a deep sense of empathy and care for the community.

Africana is a Pan-African lifestyle brand headquartered in Abuja and has other experience stores in Abuja, Dakar, and Abidjan.

Known for blending traditional and contemporary styles, Africana is committed to making a positive impact through initiatives like the Africana 17 Charitable Foundation.

He expressed his profound gratitude to partners who contributed to the success of an unforgettable evening as ‘Africana Experience Live’ was made possible with the generous support of partners like Tecno, The Macallan, MAC, and Kairos Hof.