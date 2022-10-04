African tourism thought-leaders to gather in Botswana for 5th, 2022 ATLF

Botswana is ready to host African tourism thought-leaders at the 5th annual Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) and Awards convened by Africa Tourism Partners, UNWTO and BDO, South Africa.

Scheduled for October24-26, 2022, at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, Grand Palm, Botswana, the 5th ATLF has received an overwhelming response from African countries and beyond. The gathering of though-leaders and Pan-African tourism stakeholder community will indulge in Botswana’s tourism experiences during the forum. As part of the campaign, Botswana Tourism Organisation has urged delegates to take time off after the forum to experience the country’s distinctive offerings including but not limited to: the Kalahari Desert and the Okavango Delta and the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, with its fossilized river valleys and undulating grasslands. Botswana boasts of several fascinating game reserves, national parks and unique melting pot of cultures and many tourist attractions in which the ATLF 2022 delegates and hosted buyers can package and promote as unforgettable intra-Africa experience.

Among the ATLF 2022 faculty of speakers are: Zurab Pololikashvili, secretary general, UNWTO; ministers of tourism; Elcia Grandcourt, director, Africa Department, UNWTO; Emily Mburu-Ndoria, director, Directorate of Trade in Services, Investment, IPR and Digital Trade, AfCFTA, Ghana; Moseketsi Mpeta, head, Tourism & Manufacturing, Industrial Development Corporation, South Africa; Dr Geoffrey Manyara, Economic Affairs Officer for Tourism, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Rwanda; Fred Odek – chairperson, East Africa Tourism Platform, Kenya; Pascal Viroleau – CEO, Vanilla Islands, Reunion Islands; Dr Linda Pereira, CEO, CPL Events, Portugal & UK and Jeanette Moloto, director, Global Sales, Sub-Saharan Africa, Marriott International.

Other speakers include; Bonita Mutoni, founder and CEO of Uber Luxe Safaris, Rwanda; Hando Sinisalu, founder, Best Marketing & Marketing Parrot, Estonia; Didier Scaillet, CEO, Meeting Profile Consulting, Belgium and Senthil Gopinat, CEO, ICCA, Netherlands.

The key components of this year’s forum are; Pan-African private sector forum; digitalisation and MICE masterclasses, ministerial and executive dialogues and insightful expert presentations and interactive panel discussions on recovery measures, continental and global industries and strategies for building back better. Central to the 5th edition of the forum is curated business to business sessions, desk-top exhibition and 5th Africa Tourism Leadership Awards Gala Diner. All participants will have the opportunity to do real business.

Over 350 physical delegates from over 30 countries will converge from October 24 to 26, 2022 at the Gaborone International Convention Centre, Grand Palm, Botswana for the 5th Annual African Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards.

Space is available to register for physical attendance and one-on-one B2B session and desk-top exhibition at https://www.tourismleadershipforum.africa/registration-form/.