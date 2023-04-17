African act, ‘The Ghetto Kids’ earns Golden Buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent officially began its 16th season on Saturday and one of Africa’s most popular internet dance groups “The Ghetto Kids” from Uganda is on the show.

The group thrilled the judges during their performance and earned “The Golden Buzzer” which takes them straight to the live shows.

Formerly triplets Ghetto Kids, founded in 2014 by Daouda Kavuma, The Ghetto Kids consists of 30 children who live in an orphanage in Uganda. They put up a spirited performance, which left all the judges in total admiration.

During their stage performance, Italian choreographer Bruno Tonioli couldn’t hold his excitement and decided to push the golden buzzer while The Ghetto Kids were making their presentation.

“Your talent is unbelievable. And it felt to me like you really raised the bar on Britain’s Got Talent, so well done,” actress and singer Amanda Louise Holden said.

“You’ve lit up the stage, and the energy in the room and joy is incredible. Thank you.”

Simon Cowell said memories of the audition will last with him for a long time.

“I think it’s incredible that you are so young. You found all the way and no fear, this is an audition we gonna remember. And it was brilliant. That’s all the show is all about. And that’s what the golden buzzer is for.”