Adekunle Adejuyigbe: Filmmaker with new lilt to storytelling

Adekunle Adejuyigbe, an exceptional Nigerian filmmaker and producer, is shaking things up in the new Nigerian cinema industry with a new lilt to storytelling.

Having produced and executive produced several documentaries and commercials for international organisations, the filmmaker, who is popularly known as Nodash has come full circle as a filmmaker.

One of the most sought-after cinematographers of the new Nigerian cinema, and also considered one of the most outstanding directors of his time, Nodash began his career in television as a producer, writer and director of TV shows and documentaries, ultimately leading him to become the creative director and head of production of the said TV network before leaving to start his film production company – Something Unusual Studios.

Shortlisted as one of the 21 cinematographers from around the world to participate in the exclusive strictly-by-invitation Cinematography Master Classes organised by The Berlin Festival, Germany, Nodash has since become a household name and the go-to person for technical support for the best films to come out of Nigeria.

Currently, the team lead of The Elite Film Team, Nigeria’s most internationally compliant film team, Nodash has worked on award-winning projects such as: Isoken, Journey To Self, The Tribunal, The Bridge, The Young Smoker, among others. The gifted filmmaker is the writer, director and producer of the critically acclaimed movie, “The Delivery Boy”, which has become the classic of modern Nigerian cinema filmmaking, screened in four continents to brilliant reviews and winning the best Nigerian Film Award at Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2018.

The award winning director whose repertoire includes editing, directing, writing, producing and cinematography, possesses the indescribable uncanny ability to create artistic, emotional pictures, to deeply analyze stories and find a way to creatively and technically express them. These fine traits have pivoted him to the top of his already established A-game, using his craft.

With the dawn of the new Nigerian cinema and the promise it heralds, Kunle “Nodash” Adejuyigbe is one of the talents to watch out for with his unique storytelling skills, which always makes for compelling viewing.