Accused wrongly, yet Linda won

Linda Nnadi works at a renowned phone company in Abeokuta, Ogun state. They are a highly rated company because of their cutting-edge technology and innovative devices. The organisation has a committed workforce, but Linda was extra in being dedicated to work.

She had been there for 6 years and is respected for her integrity, hard work, and unwavering commitment. Things went quickly sour when she was accused wrongly.

One day, the management of the organisation noticed that some expensive smartphones were missing. Everyone was frightened and everyone was a suspect. However, despite her known integrity, she was the prime suspect because she has access to the phones.

Before Linda could say jack, the gossip had increased and spread like wildfire, it was like they were waiting for an opportunity to get at her. Even those who called themselves her friend avoided her as if she was plagued.

Deeply hurt and confused, Linda knew she had to fight for her integrity back. She knew she didn’t take any phone and wasn’t going to live with the shame of something she had nothing to do with.

It looked like a mission impossible task, but quitting was not part of her agenda. She began the journey to uncover the truth and restore her reputation. She began checking inventory records, meticulously, looking through all transactions and scrutinising the company’s security protocols.

It became a continuous ‘vigil’ as she stayed all night searching and looking through documents.

Though the intention was to find out all she could to clear her name, she began to see a lot of discrepancies that went unnoticed for so long. She saw how anyone could gain access to secret documents meant for management alone, which made it easy for stealing to occur.

The more she searched, the more excited she was because it was like she was digging deep and about to have an eureka moment.

She had gotten all she needed, so she went to the management with all the evidence she could gather. She met a wall she couldn’t break through. They refused to listen to her because the evidence against her was too incriminating.

Linda knew she needed to retreat to return. She knew she needed help, so she reached out to one of the people who still believed in her, Ade. They compiled a comprehensive report, presenting clear evidence of the system vulnerability and the possibility of external interference.

They were ready to take their findings to the next level and resolved to meet the top executives to prove their case.

It was like they were going to the battlefield, and they were armed with the “weapon” called evidence. They brilliantly made their case, did a fantastic presentation and pointed out all the areas they saw discrepancies and proffered solutions to fill the gaps they saw.

The more they proved their case, the more they won the hearts of the executives. It became hard to downplay their efforts. The evidence could not be ignored.

Gradually, the doubts began to give way. This made the executive come to the resolution to thoroughly enter the matter. Right before her eyes, she could see that she had won their hearts.

The executives launched a thorough investigation into the system’s vulnerability. They were shocked at what they found out.

They saw that someone from outside had taken advantage of the lapses and manipulated the inventory records and orchestrating the theft.

After all said and done, at the end of it all, the truth came out, Linda was vindicated. She walked out of the shame.

The organisation made a public apology and commended her for a job well done, in helping to not only exonerate her, but helping to identify the loopholes in the company and how to address it.

Linda’s coworkers, who had once shunned her, now approached her with newfound respect and admiration.

Till date, they are still in awe.