‘A Tribe Called Judah’ to premiere in 9 Francophone African countries Friday

The highly successful Nollywood film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” is set to premiere in nine French-speaking African countries, with screenings set to begin this weekend. The film is scheduled to be showcased in a total of 13 regions across these nine countries starting on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Film One Entertainment, the movie’s distributor in Nigeria, announced the expansion via Instagram on Wednesday.

The selected regions for screening include Bessengue and Yaounde in Cameroon, Godope and Mide in Togo, Idrissa Quedraogo and Yennega in Burkina Faso, M’Pita and Poto Poto in Congo, Rebero in Rwanda, Teranga in Senegal, Tombolia in Conakry, Wologuede, Cotonou in Benin, and Mandjiozangue in Gabon. Canal Olympia Showtimes Cinemas will be overseeing the distribution, which kicks off on.

Having initially premiered in Nigeria in December, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has already made its mark in Ghana and the United Kingdom, bringing its total viewership to 12 countries. The Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) reported that the film’s local gross reached N1.3 billion as of January 14, 2024, solidifying its status as the highest-grossing Nigerian movie to date.

Despite its widespread success, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ continues to be screened across cinemas in Nigeria, maintaining its popularity among local audiences. The film’s journey from its home country to international territories underscores its universal appeal and the growing influence of Nollywood on the global film industry.

The strategic expansion into French-speaking African countries marks a significant milestone for the film, as it seeks to captivate audiences beyond its original market. The choice of regions reflects a carefully planned distribution strategy to maximize the film’s impact and reach diverse audiences in the selected countries.

Canal Olympia Showtimes Cinemas, entrusted with the distribution, is well-positioned to ensure a seamless rollout of the film across the designated regions. This move is expected to contribute to the film’s overall success and further solidify its place in the annals of Nollywood history.

As “A Tribe Called Judah” continues to break records and capture the hearts of audiences across borders, its expansion into French-speaking African countries signals a new chapter in the film’s journey, highlighting the strength and global recognition of Nollywood cinema.