‘A Tribe Called Judah’ becomes highest grossing Nollywood film of 2023

“A Tribe Called Judah,” directed by Funke Akindele, has made headlines in the Nollywood film industry by achieving the title of the highest-grossing film in 2023. With a remarkable box office earnings of 400 million naira within just 12 days, the movie has set a new standard.

Notably, it secured the record for the biggest weekend opening in Nollywood, amassing over N122 million at the box office.

The movie also becomes the 4th movie in the history of Nigerian cinemas to gross over N376 million in their first two weeks; Wakanda Forever (2022): N499.6 million, SpiderMan: No Way Home (2021): N475.7 million, Avengers: Endgame (2019): N407 million.

As the film continues its successful run, industry insiders are speculating on the possibility of it becoming the fastest Nollywood movie to reach the coveted N1 billion naira mark in box office revenue.