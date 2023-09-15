5 Best beaches in Lagos to relax and have fun

Lagos, Nigeria, is a never-sleeping city. Even in this busy metropolis, there are areas to relax and unwind, it also has some of the most beautiful beaches you’ll ever see. These five best beaches in Lagos have it all, whether you’re looking for a premium beachside experience or a family-friendly break, and they redefine relaxation and pleasure.

Furthermore, they are local treasures and enticing destinations for outsiders experiencing the Lagos wave.

Here are some of the best beaches in Lagos you need to relax and have fun.

Yolo island

Yolo Island Beach Resort is a premium private resort located on Ilashe Island in Lagos, Nigeria, that provides a one-of-a-kind beach vacation experience with white sand beaches, beautiful waters, a swimming pool, restaurants, bars, and sports facilities. It provides outstanding accommodations as well as prominent tourist attractions for visitors looking for entertainment and relaxation.

Breeze beach



Breeze Beach Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, is a unique all-inclusive resort that redefines luxury with its exceptional service, gorgeous setting, and welcoming family atmosphere. It offers spacious rooms, kid-friendly food, a clean beach, and a variety of luxurious amenities, making it perfect for every occasion and ensuring fun and relaxation.

Read also Fun places to visit in Lagos under 2k

Landmark beach



The Landmark Leisure beach in Victoria Island, Lagos, offers a premier private beachfront experience with a boardwalk along the Atlantic coastline. It’s home to popular venues like the Hard rock cafe, Shiro restaurant, and the Landmark event centre, providing leisure and recreational activities for adults and children.

White Deck beach



White Deck beach resort in Ajah, Lagos, is a top-tier luxury beach destination. It seamlessly blends dining, music, entertainment, and the arts to offer the ultimate lifestyle experience. With ocean-view rooms, a beachfront pool, spa, dining options, and water sports, it’s a favoured choice for couples and groups.

Jara Beach

Jara Beach Resort, awarded as “best beach resort 2023”. This beach is a family-run seaside retreat in Museyo, Lagos, providing all-inclusive stays. Guests are served three complete meals of international and local cuisine, including barbeque feasts, with all amenities provided, and comfort is guaranteed.

These stunning beaches offer a family-friendly experience, whether you seek luxury or a refreshing escape from the vibrant metropolis.

These coastal gems redefine relaxation and fun for locals and serve as alluring tourist attractions worldwide. Lagos truly boasts of its best beaches to have fun.