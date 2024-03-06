2baba leaves ‘Now Muzik’ after 20 years

Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba has left Now Muzik management label.

This ends his 20-year partnership with the label and will take effect immediately. Efe Omorogbe, co-founder and chief executive of Now Muzik, described working with Idibia as beyond work.

“I am grateful to 2baba for the trust and for the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built together, the music we made, and the fans we entertained.

2Baba is one of the greatest Nigerian musicians of all time and it really is an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with him, watching and helping him make magic over the past two decades. My team and I look forward to now supporting from the sidelines and continuing to advocate for any and everything 2Baba,” Omorogbe said in a statement.

Commenting on the split, 2Baba noted that he owed a lot of his successful career in music to Efe and his team at Now Muzik.

“I know it’s a cliche, but every good thing must come to an end. Everything I’ve been able to achieve is as a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies, and I couldn’t be more grateful to them,” 2Baba said.

2baba signed with Now Muzik management upon exiting The Plantashun Boiz in 2004. Since then, he has recorded and released 8 albums, performed in several cities, won over 60 awards, and scored over 400 million streams across all platforms.

Going forward, 2baba will be represented by Hypertek Digital, which is his own imprint. Now Muzik has been home to over 30 talents who have won 100+ awards over 25 years and a combined music stream of over one billion.