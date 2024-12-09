12 Countries where purchasing property will grant you citizenship

Through Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs, you can take advantage of special opportunities that lead to independence, financial security, and worldwide mobility. For investors looking to get a second citizenship in 2024, some of the top citizenship by investment schemes provide enticing benefits.

The citizenship initiatives are spread over several nations on several continents. They offer tax systems and visa-free travel benefits. These investment alternatives also support the economic growth of nations that implement CBI initiatives. A sunny island, a Caribbean nation, or a European nation with a wealth of lifestyle benefits could be the location. Investors can attain a wide range of advantages by obtaining citizenship in CBI countries.

Read also: 10 countries that will pay you to relocate there

According to Global Citizen Solutions, here are 12 countries who offer either residency or citizenship by investment sometimes referred to as golden passports:

1. United Arab Emirates (Dubai) – (Citizenship)

Minimum investment requirement: $545,000

For several reasons, the UAE is a well-liked choice for real estate to residency: No inheritance, wealth, or income taxes apply. Depending on their financial situation, residents also rate their quality of life as being fairly high, and owning real estate can result in full citizenship, though not instantly.

A golden visa, which gives you residency for at least five years, will be issued to you once you have fulfilled the eligibility requirements outlined on the Global Citizen Solutions website and demonstrated that you own property in the nation. The procedure for renewing a visa is quite easy and can be extended to a ten-year visa. Citizenship is available to holders of golden visas who meet certain extraordinary requirements related to merit and making contributions to the development of the country.

2. Spain – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: €500,000

Spain’s rich culture and history, high standard of living, and advanced economy make it one of the most sought-after holiday spots in the world. You can obtain a residence permit with an initial three-year validity by investing in real estate through their Golden Visa program. According to Henley & Partners, you can then renew this permission every five years as long as you continue to hold onto your real estate investment. You are eligible to petition for citizenship after ten years of residency.

Spain has no minimum stay requirements, but you must travel there before you can get your first residency permit.

3. Hungary – ( Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: €500,000

According to Immigrant Invest, Hungary is expanding its golden visa program to cover real estate acquisitions that fulfill a minimum expenditure criteria as of January 1, 2025. Apart from the fact that Hungary is close to other stunning nations, there are many other reasons to desire to live there, such as the country’s excellent cuisine scene, affordable cost of living, universal healthcare, and low tax rates.

Obtaining approval from the Land Registry and hiring a lawyer to accompany the transaction are prerequisites for purchasing real estate. Although there are some additional costs, they are minimal when compared to other choices on this list. The duration of a residency permit is ten years, with the possibility of a ten-year extension. However, after eight years of residency, you can petition for citizenship if you fulfill the standards outlined in Get Golden Visa.

Read also: Top 10 high demand Jobs in Canada

4. Turkey – (Citizenship)

Minimum investment requirement: $400,000

There are many benefits to obtaining citizenship in Turkey through real estate investments, and the procedure is far simpler than in Dubai. The Investment Office of the Republic of Turkey states that before you can apply for citizenship, you must buy real estate and promise not to sell it for three years.

Turkey boasts breathtaking natural scenery and several lovely historical cities. Before contacting your accountant, you might want to inquire about other social and political difficulties, although the nation has a universal healthcare system and a substantial medical tourism business.

5. Namibia – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: $365,000

Namibia is renowned for its exceptional natural beauty, economic prospects, and high standard of living. It is also regarded as one of the safest countries in Africa. According to Henley & Partners, residency through real estate investments may only be attained by purchasing in one authorized location, which is the President’s Links Estate, even if the government is seeking additional international investors.

Obviously, there aren’t many possibilities for real estate investments, but if you do, you’ll receive a work visa that is valid for five years and renewable. You can seek permanent residency after keeping the investment for seven years.

6. Malta – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: €300,000

At first look, this tiny European island could appear to be among the most reasonably priced real estate investment alternatives on this list because of its captivating beaches, charming villages, and seemingly endless sunlight. But it adds up with all the costs and a required donation.

A few investment possibilities are available to obtain Malta’s indefinite permanent residency. A €300,000 property purchase in South Malta or Gozo, or €350,000 elsewhere, are your options, according to Henley & Partners. In South Malta or Gozo, you can also lease a home for at least five years for €10,000 a year, or €12,000 elsewhere in the Philippines. But that is when the additional expenses enter the picture. A minimum investment of €28,000 is required, along with a €2,000 payment to a non-governmental organization and a €40,000 non-refundable administrative fee.

7. Grenada – (Citizenship)

Minimum investment requirement: $270,000

The procedure for applying for citizenship through Grenada’s investment program is a little more complicated than in some of the other nations on this list. According to Henley & Partners, the process is time-consuming, rigorous, and will necessitate a background investigation. On the other hand, you will have access to the Caribbean’s top healthcare system and live in a stunning location with no minimum stay requirements.

To begin this process, you must buy a house from a list of projects that have been approved by the government. You will still be required to make a minimum of $50,000 non-refundable payment after you have paid the minimum investment. At least five years must pass before the property is released.

Read also: Nigeria ranked 5th among top 10 countries for startups in 2024

8. Greece – (Citizenship)

Minimum investment requirement: €250,000

Relocate to Greece and live out your Mamma Mia dreams. In addition to being a popular holiday spot, Greece offers several incentives for full-time residents, such as delicious food, a low cost of living, a first-rate public healthcare system, and, of course, easy access to other European nations. Buying real estate grants you a five-year residency permit that you can extend as many times as you choose. After seven years of residency, you can seek citizenship.

According to Henley & Partners, there are several possibilities to consider when choosing your Greek real estate venture: You have two options: you can invest the minimum amount “towards the conversion of commercial properties into residential use or the restoration of listed buildings,” or you can invest at least €400,000 to buy one property. Expect to pay €800,000, though, if you want to reside in Athens, Thessaloniki, or any of the islands with a population of over 3,100.

9. Dominica – (Citizenship)

Minimum investment requirement: $200,000

By purchasing a project that has been approved by the government, one can obtain dual citizenship on this Caribbean island. The Commonwealth of Dominica website has this list of projects. Once your purchase has been completed, you will need to pay the government an extra charge, which starts at a cool $75,000 (more if you are bringing any dependents with you). Additionally, for three years following citizenship, you are not allowed to sell your investment. Despite the additional government fees, this is still a relatively cheap investment.

10. Brazil – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: $140,000

Brazil offers a relatively simple path to permanent residency outside of the United States. There are other investment options, although the minimum amount needed varies by location if you’re buying real estate: According to Global Citizen Solutions, purchasing a home in the country’s north or northeast will cost at least BRL 700,000 ($140,000), and purchasing a home elsewhere will cost at least BRL 1,000,000 (about $200,000).

You are eligible for permanent residency after making your purchase. You need to visit the country once every two years and hold the property for at least a few years in order to keep your status. You can seek to become a citizen after four years of residence.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with minimal IMF debt in Q4 2024

11. Colombia – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: $117,000

There is no minimum investment amount in this stunning South American nation; instead, it is determined by multiplying the national minimum monthly pay, according to Global Citizen Solutions. An acquisition of real estate from a foreign investor must be worth 350 times the national minimum wage, or roughly $335 at the moment, in order to qualify. You can then apply for a one- to three-year temporary resident visa. But for as long as you invest, you may keep renewing this visa, and after five years, you can even seek permanent residency.

12. Cambodia – (Residency)

Minimum investment requirement: $100,000

The only practical way to obtain permanent residency through a real estate investment if you want to dwell in Southeast Asia is in Cambodia. Although the ten-year renewable visa is another benefit, the comparatively low minimum fee requirement is a major one.

According to La Vida Golden Visas, you can apply for a Cambodian passport after five years of residency in the country. Additionally, maintaining your permanent resident status does not need a minimum length of stay.

Share