Top 10 high demand Jobs in Canada

Canada offers an abundance of alternatives in many different disciplines, making career prospects there incredibly promising. Professionals seeking to broaden their knowledge base find the country to be a desirable location due to its strong economic growth, hospitable immigration policies, and commitment to innovation.

Based on information from Statistics Canada and data gathered from several job-seeking websites, here are the top 10 positions in high demand.

1. Electrical Engineer

Designing, analyzing, and specifying electrical systems are skills necessary for jobs as electrical engineers. Electrical engineers are then involved in the entire process, of building and testing these systems. Maintaining these systems and parts to make sure they run safely is expected of those in this kind of position. A high degree of education is usually required for this role.

2. Accountant

An organization’s ability to function depends on its accountants. As companies expand in the post-pandemic economy, financial management becomes more crucial to sustaining profitability.

Accountants should anticipate employment possibilities across the nation, with room for expansion in the coming years.

3. Pharmacist

Pharmacists are in charge of dispensing medication and offering medical advice regarding medication. Working in a hospital, a pharmacy, or opening their own is one way for a pharmacist to advance their career.

Since pharmacists are subject to provincial regulation, laws governing them will vary from one province to the next. A pharmacy degree, passing the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada (PEBC) exam, and registering in your province or territory are the requirements for becoming a certified pharmacist in Canada. In recent years, pharmacists have been in great demand, much like other medical professionals.

4. Web Developers

A professional who works on developing websites or applications is known as a web developer. There are usually many different kinds of projects that one could be able to work on.

There are several opportunities for tech workers to immigrate to Canada due to the country’s thriving tech sector. Web developers have an excellent route to a Canadian work permit under Canada’s Global Talent Stream.

5. Truck Driver

One of the most sought-after occupations in Canada is frequently truck driving. In practically every Canadian province and territory, they are essential for the coast-to-coast movement of commercial commodities. With a truck transportation vacancy rate of about 8%, Statistics Canada says there are plenty of job opportunities for people wishing to move to Canada as truck drivers.

6. Registered Nurse

In many Canadian provinces, jobs in the healthcare industry are still in high demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of nurses, with several provinces holding targeted PNP draws for registered nurses.

In order to encourage foreign candidates with nursing experience to consider Canada as a place to come, there are a number of immigration alternatives open to them due to the strong demand for nurses.

7. Veterinarian (Vet)

Pets are very important to Canadians, as they are in many other countries. Unfortunately, there aren’t many veterinarians in Canada. For a number of years, this profession has been among the most sought-after in Canada. To entice more veterans to the nation, several provinces have organized targeted PNP draws.

Since veterinary medicine is a provincially regulated profession, a veterinarian wishing to pursue a career in Canada must hold a license from the regulating organization in their province or territory.

8. Welder

By 2028, Canada anticipates adding 23,000 welding jobs to its economy, demonstrating the significant demand for this occupation. In British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, welding jobs are especially in demand. However, when deciding where to immigrate, people with welding experience are probably going to have a significant edge across the country.

9. Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Similar to registered nursing, licensed practical is the most sought-after profession in Canada. As the population ages and the COVID-19 pandemic increases pressure on the healthcare system, more Licensed Practical Nurses are needed. Healthcare workers may also be eligible for a number of immigration schemes, much like registered nurses.

10. Industrial Electrician

Electricians have some of the top employment in the skilled professions and are in high demand in Canada. Specifically, there is a great need for industrial electricians around the nation. Newcomers can find employment in Canada as industrial electricians or in a related field if they have the necessary training and work experience.

