Top 10 African countries with minimal IMF debt in Q4 2024

Several African nations reported minimal outstanding credit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as of Q4 2024, showcasing diverse fiscal strategies across the continent. While some countries leverage IMF credit for structural reforms, others prioritise limiting external borrowing to focus on sustainable growth.

Nations with low or no IMF debt illustrate sound fiscal management and economic planning. By directing funds toward infrastructure, healthcare, and education instead of debt servicing, these countries enjoy greater budgetary flexibility. This approach also allows them to avoid the austerity measures often tied to IMF loans, enabling policies tailored to local development goals.

With reduced reliance on external funding, these nations strengthen domestic economies, build resilience against global shocks, and foster sustainable growth through diverse revenue sources and strategic resource management. The balance between external debt and domestic priorities remains critical as African countries strive for long-term development.

According to the IMF, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest total IMF credit outstanding as of 2 December 2024.

1. Lesotho

Lesotho leads the list with the lowest outstanding IMF credit with $11.66 million. The Southern African nation has maintained a modest borrowing level, reflecting its efforts to balance financial support from global institutions.

2. Comoros

Comoros ranks second with $18.11 million in credit owed to the IMF. The island nation continues to navigate its economic challenges with measured borrowing.

3. São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe follow with $24.02 million in outstanding credit. The nation’s borrowing remains focused on addressing key developmental and fiscal gaps.

4. Djibouti

Djibouti, strategically located in the Horn of Africa, owes $31.80 million to the IMF. The country has managed to limit its external debt while focusing on infrastructure and port development.

5. Eswatini

Eswatini ranks fifth, with an IMF debt of $39.25 million. The country’s reliance on international financial assistance has remained relatively restrained.

6. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau owes $48.57 million to the IMF. The West African nation has been working to stabilise its economy while addressing domestic fiscal needs.

7. Cabo Verde

Cabo Verde, an island nation with a tourism-driven economy, has an IMF debt of $64.98 million. The country continues to prioritise financial stability and sustainable growth.

8. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea’s outstanding credit stands at $74.10 million. The oil-dependent economy has relied on IMF support to address budgetary and economic reform needs.

9. Somalia

Somalia, recovering from years of instability, owes $79.50 million to the IMF. The nation has focused on leveraging international financial assistance to rebuild its institutions and economy.

10. Seychelles

Seychelles concludes the list with $94.29 million in IMF debt. The Indian Ocean archipelago has used international credit to bolster its economy while maintaining manageable debt levels.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

