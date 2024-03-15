10 best hotels in Europe 2024 – Report 

Europe, a continent rich in history, culture, and architectural wonders, offers an impressive selection of luxurious accommodations that redefine the standards of hospitality. Renowned for its world-class hotels, Europe stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality index.

According toU.S News and World Reporthere are the top10 hotels in Europe in 2024

Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz

Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland, is a renowned 5-star luxury destination, welcoming guests since 1896. With breathtaking views of the Engadine Alps and Lake St. Moritz, the hotel offers 155 elegant rooms and 43 suites featuring modern amenities. Guests can enjoy diverse culinary experiences at six restaurants and unwind in the indoor pool and spa. During winter, they can access nearby winter sports activities with a complimentary shuttle service. Combining historic charm with timeless elegance, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel provides an unforgettable stay in the heart of St. Moritz.

Claridge’s, London