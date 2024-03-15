10 best hotels in Europe 2024 – Report 

Europe, a continent rich in history, culture, and architectural wonders, offers an impressive selection of luxurious accommodations that redefine the standards of hospitality. Renowned for its world-class hotels, Europe stands as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality index.
According toU.S News and World Reporthere are the top10 hotels in Europe in 2024
Badrutt’s Palace, St. Moritz
Badrutt’s Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland, is a renowned 5-star luxury destination, welcoming guests since 1896. With breathtaking views of the Engadine Alps and Lake St. Moritz, the hotel offers 155 elegant rooms and 43 suites featuring modern amenities. Guests can enjoy diverse culinary experiences at six restaurants and unwind in the indoor pool and spa. During winter, they can access nearby winter sports activities with a complimentary shuttle service. Combining historic charm with timeless elegance, Badrutt’s Palace Hotel provides an unforgettable stay in the heart of St. Moritz.
Claridge’s, London
Claridge’s in London’s Mayfair. This iconic 5-star hotel exudes timeless British luxury, blending Art Deco elegance with contemporary flair. Impeccable service anticipates guests’ needs, while Michelin-starred dining at Fera delights with innovative cuisine. This hotel served as a refuge for European royalty during World War II and hosted Winston Churchill for wartime meetings. The Fumoir Champagne Bar offers a touch of old-world glamour for pre-dinner drinks. Situated in Mayfair, Claridge’s provides easy access to Bond Street, Hyde Park, and the West End’s vibrant scene.
Shangri-La The Shard offers unparalleled luxury with panoramic skyline views from its perch on level 34. With 202 rooms and suites boasting modern amenities and opulent furnishings, guests are treated to enchanting city vistas. Indulge in culinary delights at three dining venues, including Fera at Claridge’s, and relax in London’s highest hotel infinity pool. Wellness facilities offer rejuvenation, making every moment at Shangri-La The Shard a truly memorable experience.
Ashford Castle, a 13th-century fortress near Cong in County Mayo, Ireland, offers a luxurious retreat steeped in over 800 years of history. Its regal interiors and 83 individually designed rooms and suites exude timeless elegance. Guests can enjoy award-winning cuisine at various dining venues, and outdoor adventures such as falconry and fishing, and create enduring memories in this enchanting setting. Whether savoring gourmet meals or exploring the vast estate, Ashford Castle promises an unforgettable escape. Since 1925, Le Bristol Paris has epitomized French elegance with its 190 meticulously renovated rooms and suites. Guests indulge in award-winning dining at Epicure restaurants and enjoy tranquil moments in the 13,000-square-foot courtyard garden. The iconic rooftop swimming pool offers breathtaking city views, while the hotel’s timeless charm radiates from every corner, inviting guests to experience the art de vivre in the heart of Paris. The Merrion Hotel, a luxurious 5-star gem crafted from four Georgian townhouses, exudes historic charm and opulence. Its restoration seamlessly blends past elegance with modern comforts, while a remarkable art collection graces its walls. Indulge in award-winning cuisine at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud or unwind in the tranquil private gardens. The hotel’s spa offers rejuvenation, and its proximity to Dublin’s cultural attractions ensures a memorable stay.
The Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal embodies Parisian chic. Its 59 rooms and suites, adorned in soft colors, offer balconies for direct city immersion. Café 52 serves organic, seasonal dishes with a focus on well-being, while the Holidermie Spa provides expert treatments and relaxation amenities. Custom events can be hosted in various spaces, including the terrace on the tranquil Place de Valois. With its prestigious address and Emily in Paris connection, the hotel promises an enchanting Parisian experience.
Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel, seamlessly blends rich history with contemporary sophistication since 1837. Its 115 inviting rooms and suites offer exceptional comfort and style, while The Drawing Room beckons with quintessential Afternoon Tea. Indulge in fine dining at Charlie’s at Brown’s and unwind at the chic Donovan Bar. The hotel’s spa provides a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Brown’s Hotel boasts numerous awards, including the Forbes Travel Guide 5* Award and Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. Choose from themed suites like the Sir Paul Smith Suite or Forte Suites overlooking Mayfair’s iconic streets.
The legendary Ritz Paris is a pinnacle of luxury as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Its opulent rooms and suites, each named after famous personalities or locations, offer a blend of elegance and comfort. Culinary excellence awaits at its Michelin-starred restaurants, while the legendary Bar Hemingway serves exceptional cocktails in classic elegance. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the exclusive Chanel spa. With its rich history and royal connections, the Ritz Paris remains an iconic destination for discerning travelers. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is the epitome of luxury. Surrounded by lush Mediterranean gardens, the hotel features an iconic saltwater pool overlooking the azure sea. Culinary delights abound, from Giovanni’s authentic Italian flavors to other gastronomic experiences. Impeccable service and spacious connecting suites make it a relaxing family retreat. The newly unveiled Dior Spa Eden-Roc offers unparalleled well-being, while renovated suites boast elegant interiors and breathtaking views, including the beloved Eden-Roc Suite. Additionally, the hotel supports environmental initiatives, offering vintage zip pouches to guests participating in the Maures National Forest reforestation project.
Shangri-La The Shard, London
Ashford Castle, Cong
Le Bristol Paris
The Merrion, Dublin
Grand Hotel du Palais Royal, Paris
Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel, London
Ritz Paris
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
Shangri-La The Shard offers unparalleled luxury with panoramic skyline views from its perch on level 34. With 202 rooms and suites boasting modern amenities and opulent furnishings, guests are treated to enchanting city vistas. Indulge in culinary delights at three dining venues, including Fera at Claridge’s, and relax in London’s highest hotel infinity pool. Wellness facilities offer rejuvenation, making every moment at Shangri-La The Shard a truly memorable experience.
Ashford Castle, a 13th-century fortress near Cong in County Mayo, Ireland, offers a luxurious retreat steeped in over 800 years of history. Its regal interiors and 83 individually designed rooms and suites exude timeless elegance. Guests can enjoy award-winning cuisine at various dining venues, and outdoor adventures such as falconry and fishing, and create enduring memories in this enchanting setting. Whether savoring gourmet meals or exploring the vast estate, Ashford Castle promises an unforgettable escape.
Since 1925, Le Bristol Paris has epitomized French elegance with its 190 meticulously renovated rooms and suites. Guests indulge in award-winning dining at Epicure restaurants and enjoy tranquil moments in the 13,000-square-foot courtyard garden. The iconic rooftop swimming pool offers breathtaking city views, while the hotel’s timeless charm radiates from every corner, inviting guests to experience the art de vivre in the heart of Paris.
The Merrion Hotel, a luxurious 5-star gem crafted from four Georgian townhouses, exudes historic charm and opulence. Its restoration seamlessly blends past elegance with modern comforts, while a remarkable art collection graces its walls. Indulge in award-winning cuisine at Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud or unwind in the tranquil private gardens. The hotel’s spa offers rejuvenation, and its proximity to Dublin’s cultural attractions ensures a memorable stay.
The Grand Hôtel du Palais Royal embodies Parisian chic. Its 59 rooms and suites, adorned in soft colors, offer balconies for direct city immersion. Café 52 serves organic, seasonal dishes with a focus on well-being, while the Holidermie Spa provides expert treatments and relaxation amenities. Custom events can be hosted in various spaces, including the terrace on the tranquil Place de Valois. With its prestigious address and Emily in Paris connection, the hotel promises an enchanting Parisian experience.
Brown’s Hotel, a Rocco Forte Hotel, seamlessly blends rich history with contemporary sophistication since 1837. Its 115 inviting rooms and suites offer exceptional comfort and style, while The Drawing Room beckons with quintessential Afternoon Tea. Indulge in fine dining at Charlie’s at Brown’s and unwind at the chic Donovan Bar. The hotel’s spa provides a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Brown’s Hotel boasts numerous awards, including the Forbes Travel Guide 5* Award and Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2022. Choose from themed suites like the Sir Paul Smith Suite or Forte Suites overlooking Mayfair’s iconic streets.
The legendary Ritz Paris is a pinnacle of luxury as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. Its opulent rooms and suites, each named after famous personalities or locations, offer a blend of elegance and comfort. Culinary excellence awaits at its Michelin-starred restaurants, while the legendary Bar Hemingway serves exceptional cocktails in classic elegance. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the exclusive Chanel spa. With its rich history and royal connections, the Ritz Paris remains an iconic destination for discerning travelers.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is the epitome of luxury. Surrounded by lush Mediterranean gardens, the hotel features an iconic saltwater pool overlooking the azure sea. Culinary delights abound, from Giovanni’s authentic Italian flavors to other gastronomic experiences. Impeccable service and spacious connecting suites make it a relaxing family retreat. The newly unveiled Dior Spa Eden-Roc offers unparalleled well-being, while renovated suites boast elegant interiors and breathtaking views, including the beloved Eden-Roc Suite. Additionally, the hotel supports environmental initiatives, offering vintage zip pouches to guests participating in the Maures National Forest reforestation project.