BUA Cement Further Guarantees ‘No Price Increase’ In Coming Weeks In the light of the current inflationary trend, BUA Cement, Nigeria’s second-largest cement maker, has again assured Nigerians that it won’t further increase the price of cement. This is the second time BUA is reassuring its customers in the past two months. This was confirmed…

