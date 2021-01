Every year, Nigerian ship operators spend an estimated N36 billion due to lack of dry-docking facilities, as it costs between $300,000 and $500,000 to dry-dock a vessel in the international market. Yet, 31 months ago, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acquired a N50-billion floating dockyard, which has not been put to use….

