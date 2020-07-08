BusinessDay
Flight resumes in Lagos amid strict safety protocols

Flights officially resumed on Wednesday at Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2) and General Aviation Terminal (GAT) domestic terminals in Lagos amid strict safety protocols.

A visit to the airport showed passengers wearing face masks, observing social distancing, submitting to body temperatures checks, among other COVID-19 safety protocols.

Airlines that have operated so far include Air Peace, Arik Air, Max Air and Ibom Air on Lagos-Abuja routes.

Passengers said they were impressed with the level of compliance with safety protocols and hope the compliance would be sustained.

 

