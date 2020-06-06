As Nigeria records 389 new cases of #COVID19, Lagos’ share diminishes

Nigeria’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infections maintained its rise Saturday, but the share of Lagos, the epicenter, declined.

The country recorded 389 new cases, with 66 for Lagos, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. Previous ratios for Lagos have usually been higher than this. The country’s total rose to 12, 233, according to the centre.

Lagos was closely followed the FCT, with 50 cases. Others were Delta-32, Oyo-31, Borno-26, Rivers-24, Edo-23, Ebonyi-23, Anambra-17, Gombe-17, Nasarawa-14, Imo-12, Kano-12, Sokoto-12, Jigawa-8, Ogun-7, Bauchi-5, Kebbi-2, Kaduna-2, Katsina-2, Ondo-2, Abia-1, and Niger.

NCDC said 3826 patients have been discharged, while the death toll rose to 342.

Globally, as of 4:43pm CEST, 6 June 2020, there had been 6,663,304 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 392,802 deaths, reported to WHO.