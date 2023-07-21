Wola Joseph-Condotti: Chief, Legal & Company Secretariat at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc

Wola Joseph-Condotti was appointed as the pioneer Chief, Legal and Company Secretariat at Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (EKEDP) and at different times doubled as Head, Regulatory Compliance, Chief Human Resources Officer and Supervising Chief of the Customer Service Department.

Prior to joining EKEDP, Wola worked closely with the Harvard Electricity Policy Group where she was involved in preparing several papers that influenced energy legislations in the United States. Wola worked with Lagoon Home Savings and Loans as its Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary and also with Banwo & Ighodalo, a leading corporate and commercial law firm as a legal associate.

At EKEDP, she increased resolution of customer complaints from 33% to 98% in less than one year, contributed to over N39bn debt recovery, drove the implementation of the debt recovery policy and also successfully negotiated N213bn Nigerian Electricity Stabilisation Facility, initiated by the CBN to electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

Wola Joseph-Condotti holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, and an LLM (specialising in International Finance) from the renowned Harvard Law School, Massachusetts, U.S.A. She also obtained an MBA from INSEAD Business School in 2022.

In addition to the numerous workplace and industry awards she has garnered over the course of her career, Wola was ranked 11th out of the top 50 General Counsels in Nigeria in the 2019 edition of the LKS Seminar Legal Magazine.

Also in 2018, Legal Blitz ranked her one of the top 40 under 40 Lawyers greatly impacting the legal profession in Nigeria. She also led her team in back-to-back wins of the Energy and Power Team for the Years 2017 and 2018.

In 2021, she received an award from the Association of Lawyers in Oil and Gas Nigeria, for her years of distinguished service in the power industry. She is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administrators (ICA), a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD), a member of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), member of the Women in Energy Network (WIEN), associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), associate member of Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ).

She sits on the Board of several companies and financial institutions. She is a member of the Board of Trustees for the Jimi Tewe Foundation and a matron of the Association for Health, Safety & Environmental Awareness International, a non-governmental organisation.

Apart from being a member of various professional bodies, she is an International Finance Corporation (World Bank) Board Evaluation Certified Professional and Corporate Governance Trainer. She was appointed by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry as a member of the Public Affairs and Advocacy Committee.