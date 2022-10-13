Toyin Gbagi – Partner & COO, KPMG Nigeria

Toyin is the Chief Operating Officer of KPMG in Nigeria. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited operate and provide professional services. Each firm is a separate legal entity and together they form the KPMG global organisation.

Through the dedicated work of 174,000 people across KPMG’s global network of member firms, they have increased their activities to help build the capability of governments, aid agencies, civil society and businesses to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges and realize positive change.

Prior to the role of COO, she was the Partner and Head of Audit Consumer & Industrial Markets, and Head of People Strategy.

Gbagi has over 24 years of extensive experience in providing audit, assurance and advisory services to KPMG Nigeria’s varied clients in diverse industries and economies, delivering value-added services and helping her clients cut through complexities.

Toyin’s industry specialisation is consumer markets, as well as manufacturing and telecommunications. She was the engagement partner on the audits of several large subsidiaries of multinationals operating in Nigeria including, publicly listed entities on the Nigerian Stock exchange, amongst others.

Toyin has in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian consumer markets and in serving both local and multinational clients in a variety of the fast-moving consumer goods sector. She is well versed in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and familiar with the requirements of multinational group reporting both under IFRS and local statutory reporting requirements. In her capacity, she has assisted varied companies with the assessment and implementation of IFRS conversion. She is also recognised for her contributions to the development of telecommunications accounting in Nigeria and served as the Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Accounting Standards Board Committee on telecommunications activities. This committee, prior to the adoption of IFRS in Nigeria, developed the Nigerian accounting standard that governed the accounting for all telecommunications activities in Nigeria.

Toyin has also had specific responsibility for assisting with implementing and monitoring risk management procedures focused on identifying, mitigating or minimising professional risks to KPMG Nigeria while still delivering high quality services.

In her previous role as Head, People Strategy, the key responsibility was to provide a strategic direction to ensure KPMG Nigeria remains a leading employer, attracting and retaining people of the highest standards. Overall, she led the Firm’s people strategic initiatives and championed the firm’s people agenda.

Toyin Gbagi has a B.Sc in Biochemistry, she is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Member, Institute of Directors, and she has a Harvard Business School Certificate in Leading Professional Services Firm.