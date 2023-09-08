Tolulope Medebem, President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN)

Tolulope is the COO/Lead Consultant, Aster Integrated Marketing Limited (AIML), and she is one of Nigeria’s foremost experiential marketing professionals.

She is also the first female President, Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN).

With almost two decades of marketing communications experience spanning experiential marketing, event management, and brand management, she has been instrumental towards the achievement of many successful campaigns on behalf of big-ticket clients.

AIML is a marketing communications and experiential marketing agency where, as Lead, she is responsible for ensuring the development of bespoke experiential marketing solutions for a combination of private and public sector clients. Client base includes British Council, Nokia (HMD Global), Sunking (Greenlight Projects), FlyFix (Erel Worldwide) to mention a few.

Through the course of her career, she has worked on various accounts including MTN, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Multichoice, M-Net & Supersports, Miss Commonwealth (Nigeria & International), V-Mobile and Zain (now Airtel), Proctor & Gamble (P&G), British American Tobacco (BAT), First Inland Bank, Intercontinental Bank, Dansa Foods, and many other brands.

Earlier in her career, she had a stint in broadcasting working with AIT, M- Net New Directions, UNFPA and Klink Studios.

Tolulope obtained her first degree in Dramatic Arts from the Obafemi Awolowo Univeristy, Ile- Ife, Nigeria. She is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management consultants, an associate of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), member of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIMN) as well as other sectorial and industry associations.

She is also a member of WIMBIZ (Women In Management, Business and Public Service) where she was recently inducted as a life member.

She is a 2014 cohort graduate of China European International Business School (CEIBS)/WELA Programme, currently serving as a council member of the CEIBS Nigeria, alumni body as well as Chairperson CEIBS Alumni, Nigeria chapter editorial board.

She was one of 500 women selected to pioneer the EDC/Cherie Blair Foundation Road to Women’s Business Growth programme in 2016.

In 2018, she became a facilitator for LSETF after undergoing trainings with LBS / Lagos State. She’s also a Unido/HP certified trainer, currently volunteering with Lagos state as a facilitator for the RSW (ReadySetWork) programme.

Tolulope volunteers with the ACT Foundation with her marketing communications expertise as well as the Slum2School project where she serves with the graphics and design unit. Her other social and volunteer initiatives include creator and presenter of BantzwithTee, a social initiative on mental wellbeing. BantzwithTee is a mental wellness podcast.