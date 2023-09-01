Seipati Asante Mokhuoa – Founder/Executive Chair, Strategic African Women in Leadership (SAWIL)

Seipati Asante Mokhuoa is an accomplished business executive and leadership development expert with over 20 years of working experience, 15 of which were in the financial service industry.

Currently, she is the Founder and Executive Chairperson of Strategic African Women in Leadership (SAWIL), and is responsible for strategy and innovation at HD Afrika.

SAWIL is a vehicle for women leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals in Africa seeking to advance their careers through leadership training, executive coaching, entrepreneurship training, masterclasses, board training, mentorship and networking, with the sole objective of transforming and diversifying leadership composition, particularly in the private sector, their ultimate goal is to bring a more strategic approach towards women’s development and empowerment.

With her comprehensive understanding of the local, continental, and global business frameworks, Seipati leads efforts to engage and work with diverse stakeholder groups to systematically address the digital divide across the African continent. Recently, under her leadership, the company launched Africa’s largest startup ecosystem – the HD Innovation Hub.

Seipati is a philanthropist who is passionate about the development of the African Continent, with a particular focus on women and youth. She is committed to contributing to Africa’s growing startup ecosystem as an Angel investor and ecosystem builder. The youth and women entrepreneurship, according to Seipati, represents a unique and untapped opportunity for the continent.

Her areas of interest include gender equality, diversity and inclusion, governance and boards, leadership, entrepreneurship development, startups, innovation, and angel investing.

As a former Senator for South Africa at the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), she is well-versed in international business and entrepreneurship. Her invaluable insights into gender equality, parity, diversity, and inclusion have inspired many people.

Seipati is a sought-after global keynote speaker who has addressed audiences alongside Presidents, Ministers, and high-profile business executives in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Her dynamic and powerful speaking, writing, storytelling, and keynote addresses inspire and motivate audiences to take action towards a better and more equitable Africa.

Seipati is passionate about building ecosystems that foster inclusivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Her extensive experience as a leader and strategist has given her a deep understanding of the role that technology and innovation can play in driving economic development and reducing inequality.

In addition to her current roles, Seipati is the Regional Director for Africa at Board Academy, and the founder and convener of the SAWIL Trailblazers Awards, which recognises and celebrates thousands of pioneering women at the forefront of making Africa great again. Seipati has also served on various boards and is developing others for global board roles.