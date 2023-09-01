Adaze Aguele-Kalu: Commissioner for Finance/Member of Council, Edo state Civil Service Commission

Adaze Aguele – Kalu brings over 22 years of cognate leadership experience spanning various sectors such as commerce and industry, real estate, energy, financial services, and the public sector. Her extensive background and the tentacles of her expertise cover finance, investment banking, asset & liability management, and business development.

She is a chartered accountant and investment banker with an extensive background in financial advisory, asset management, debt capital raising for infrastructure, ESG/sustainable finance, transformational strategy, government relations, and business development.

Adaze has effectively leveraged her international background coupled with her hands-on experience in accelerating the deepening of the capital markets for sustained economic growth, and her vast experience as a two-time presidential appointee as Executive Director, Housing Finance, Accounts and Corporate Services at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and Executive Director, Asset Management at the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), and former Executive Head of External Relations at FMDQ Holdings PLC, overseeing economic development, business development, government policies and regulatory divisions.

Read also: Linda Uneze, promoting insights on doing business in Nigeria

She was Executive Director (Asset Management) at the Nigerian Electricity Liability Management Company, which administers the non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, directing over N180bn worth of assets.

Furthermore, Aguele – Kalu was past Executive Director (Housing, Finance and Corporate Services) at the Federal Housing Authority, an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria charged with administering national housing programmes.

She handled over N80bn housing JV and PPP projects in various states including Paradise hills and Gwarimpa estate. Her career in Nigeria began at BGL where she joined the structured finance team as a Senior Associate. She worked on various transactions such as Sigmund N3.5bn syndicated multi-tranche asset-backed credit finance, Daar IPO, Legacy group, Beloxxi, Cityscape and so on.

Adaze later progressed to institutional sales as an Assistant Vice President and Deputy Head of the department which was one of her passions to drive business growth and focus on deal origination, deal closure and then progressed.

She is an incredible business development executive and deal originator, she oversaw bulk equity trades from PFAs, Banks and HNIs. She was responsible for the first subnational infrastructure bond mandate for BGL, the Kaduna state N15bn infrastructure bond, which was 200% over subscribed, and Imo state bond was similarly oversubscribed.

Aguele-Kalu was part of the team that structured and brokered other various bonds such as Niger state bond. After stabilising the institutions department, she progressed to Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the group in 2012.

Read also: Toyin Saraki – Founder/President of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA)

Prior to moving back to Nigeria, in her early career, she worked in various roles in financial and management accounting in the United Kingdom and rose to the position of a Financial Controller at Cluttons LLP.