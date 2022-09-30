Omokehinde Ojomuyide Adebanjo – Senior Vice President and Merchants & Commerce Lead EEMEA, Mastercard

Omokehinde Ojomuyide Adebanjo is a seasoned business executive with international corporate strategy, innovation, and business development experience within the payments industry.

Adebanjo defines short-term and long-range strategies and roadmaps alongside global leadership teams by harnessing market/customer analytics, competitive intelligence and evolving industry trends.

She has a deep experience in regional P&L management, client/merchant relationships, product development and digital transformation.

Omokehinde is the Senior Vice President (SVP) & Merchants and Commerce Lead, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard. She is responsible for strengthening Mastercard’s relationships with leading regional retailers, hotels, airlines, OTAs, and retail fintechs across the aforementioned areas.

She leads the development and execution of segment-specific strategies and objectives, sales, business development, product go-to-market, market transformation, thought leadership, as well as the advancement of joint partnership goals for merchants in the region.

As former SVP and Regional Franchise Lead (Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa), she planned and executed the regional franchise strategy to grow Mastercard’s brand and maintain a balanced ecosystem where all issuers, acquirers, fintechs, service providers, and other participants in the region effectively benefit from the Mastercard network’s availability, innovation, safety, and security.

She further established a focus on innovation, consequently leading some ‘global-firsts’ and actively contributed to the creation and continued existence of a comprehensive series of value exchanges across the ecosystem.

As former General Manager, West Africa, still at Mastercard, she strengthened key relationships within anglophone West Africa to accelerate Mastercard’s growth, market share and brand across Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Gambia. She also commercialised new products and services in many emerging markets, fostered new business lines through strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships, and enabled cashless economy agendas across multiple countries by driving large-scale financial inclusion programs.

As VP, Business Development, anglophone West Africa, she led the cluster’s business development strategy to earn and consolidate market leadership as well as brand positioning post market-entry into anglophone West Africa.

Furthermore, Omokehinde pioneered new sales processes, leveraged Mastercard technology and infrastructure, and a broad understanding and appreciation of comprehensive customer needs in developing markets to milestone business wins.

Before joining MasterCard, Omokehinde Adebanjo was employed by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), where she spent four years as the Head of Cards and Product Development, where she spearheaded product innovation, business strategy and operations for a multi-million-dollar card portfolio for one of the leading African banks with subsidiaries in 10 African Countries and the United Kingdom. Prior to GTBank, she worked at Econet (now known as Airtel).

She holds an MBA from the Lagos Business School and completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria.