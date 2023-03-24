Oluwatoyin Naiwo – Registrar/Chief Executive, CIPM, Nigeria

Toyin Naiwo has a comprehensive and strategic understanding of human capital management, leadership/management development, talent sourcing, performance management, change management, learning and development, employee relations, diversity and inclusion, personal performance coaching, HR information systems, total rewards and remuneration, mergers and acquisitions and transformation/turnaround projects. Her diverse experience in human resources management spans decades as a senior HR practitioner and consultant across industries/sectors in the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Toyin has a passion for turnaround projects, supporting organisations to evaluate and review their culture, human resource and people practices leading to the successful transformation and turnaround of the fortunes of these businesses/organisations.

Toyin is currently the Registrar/Chief Executive with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM). She previously held the role of Consulting Partner with HR Tools Ltd, a human resource consultancy firm based in Nigeria. Prior to this, she held a variety of senior executive HR Management roles in the United Kingdom over a 20year period and with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), including Director, Strategy, Advocacy & Stakeholder Relations, Director, Membership Development and Head, Consultancy and Research with CIPM, Nigeria.

She holds a Masters (MSc) degree in Human Resources Management from London South Bank University, United Kingdom, a post-graduate diploma also in Human Resource Management from University of West London, UK. For her first degree, she earned Bachelor of Arts Hons, in English from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), where she graduated with a second-class upper division.

Professionally, she is a Chartered Fellow (FCIPD) of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), United Kingdom and a Fellow (FCIPM) of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management, Nigeria (CIPM). She is also an accredited trainer with the Centre for Management Development, Nigeria (CMD).

Read also: Nnenna Nnannaya Oti (Professor), Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

As former Director, Membership Development Directorate at CIPM, she was responsible for the overall strategy, planning, and implementation of the institute’s activities to promote membership growth and retention, branch development activities, successful management and execution of the institute’s CIPM high profile events such as the annual national conference, career and entrepreneurial fair, annual general meeting, special HR fora and induction ceremonies. She was also responsible for the development of short and long term strategies to enhance the institute’s revenues, development and implementation of HR best practices.

Still at CIPM, as Head, Consultancy & Research, she led research strategies to support the institute’s overall strategic aims and objectives through contributions at a strategic level in order to identify business priorities/opportunities and recommend appropriate HR/people management solutions to clients, in addition to providing a customer-focused service.