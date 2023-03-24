Nnenna Nnannaya Oti (Professor) – Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Nnenna Nnannaya Oti is from Afikpo, Ebonyi State. A dignified and accomplished scholar, Nnenna is a Professor of Soil Science and Environmental Conservation and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

She transferred her services from UNN to FUTO 30 years ago. Her service in FUTO includes 3 cycles as the Head of Department of Soil Science and Technology, 4 years as Dean of Post Graduate School and Chairman, Committee of Deans. Her duties have also included membership of University Senate, joint Council/Senate committees, faculty and departmental boards and chairmanship of several committees.

In the recently concluded governorship elections in Abia state and as INEC returning officer, she said “The pastor and the mother in me will not permit me to do anything that will adversely affect the future of our children”. This was her statement, even at the point uncertainty loomed in the hearts of the people of Abia state and well-wishers while awaiting the results of the election.

“I shall stand squarely and unapologetically on these principles. The people’s votes and mandate shall stand.” She stated firmly.

This heroic act is being celebrated till date, and accolades for her decision to stand firmly on the grounds of justice and fairness despite the pressing pressure will not be forgotten in a jiffy.

It is indeed a noble cause, more importantly as this happened in the international women’s month when women are celebrated worldwide. Perfect timing indeed.

A Fellow of the Soil Science Society of Nigeria, Prof. Nnenna Oti is a Chartered Soil Scientist, member of the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, member of the Soil Science Society of America, member of the Crop Science Society of America and member of the Agronomy Society of America and a host of others.

Read also: Women In Technology: Promoting gender equality in the digital age

With over 70 peer-reviewed national and international publications, Nnenna has also delivered over 100 invited papers at local, national and international platforms on gender issues, youth empowerment, national development, good governance and leadership.

She was a visiting scholar at The Ohio State University, USA, 1996-1997, a visiting Professor at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Abia State (2013-2015) and an adjunct Professor, Imo State University from 2009-2020.

As a distinguished delegate to the 2014 national conference, Oti has helped to develop the blueprint of a great Nigeria.

She made a first-class honours degree in Soil Science and has an M.Sc in Soil Microbiology/Biochemistry from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), before proceeding to the Katholieke Universitiet Leuven, Belgium, where she bagged a PGD (Distinction) in Irrigation Engineering. In 2002, Nnenna broke an unusual record when she won the NUC – Best PhD in Nigeria Award.