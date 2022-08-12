Nnenna Onyewuchi – Co-Founder/Chief Growth Officer, Halo Invest

Nnenna is an internationally recognised marketing and business strategy executive with 25 years of experience planning and executing comprehensive strategies in support of business goals and objectives. Her expertise is in creating marketing tools, developing creative, effective communications, and driving business strategy.

She is currently driving growth for Halo Financial Services as Co-Founder/Chief Growth Officer. Halo is an innovative fintech enabling communities to offer personalised banking, investments and other financial services to their members.

Their financial products and solutions cater to the investment needs of institutional and retail clients. They provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Onyewuchi has knowledge and understanding of a variety of categories, including telecoms, retail, beverages and financial services. She has experiences working with global brands like MTV, Coca-Cola, BAT, Motorola, Absolut and Microsoft, as well as leading local brands, including Dangote, Zain, Robb, Joy, FCMB and Peak Milk.

As VP, Strategic Planning at McCann Erickson, New York, she shared strategic leadership for McCann’s Tag Ideation, a specialised practice group within McCann Erickson New York, focusing on lifestyle brands. She managed a team of 4 junior planners and account executives, led project teams including senior staff from the agency, partner marketing firms and clients. Nnenna also developed a proprietary branding model, focused on the development of integrated marketing campaigns and strategies.

Read also: Ononuju Irukwu – Head, Private Banking, FBN Bank (UK) Limited

As Director, Business Development at TBWA Concept, she defined strategy for new business development and new account acquisition, developed, executed and managed reputation management initiatives designed to raise the profile of the agency within the industry, and in the more general business environment.

As Marketing Manager at HiTV, the project was to define positioning and marketing strategy for new entrant into the Pay-TV sector in Nigeria. She cultivated relationships with influential leaders within the print and electronic media. Furthermore, she developed materials for use by trade partners and supported sales team with POS and merchandising materials.

As Director, Strategy/Founder, Yellow Brick Road/Blackbox, Nnenna Onyewuchi provided strategic oversight on all agency accounts and new business activities. She was responsible for thought leadership and knowledge transfer within the agency, and also co-managed high level client relationships.

Onyewuchi was the former Chairman of the Board of WAVE, and was Executive Director, Strategy and Innovation at Yellow Brick Road/Blackbox.