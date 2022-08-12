Ononuju Irukwu – Head, Private Banking, FBN Bank (UK) Limited

Ononuju Irukwu is an investment management professional with over two decades of experience in investment management and personal banking with responsibility for developing and managing client portfolios both offshore and onshore. She is currently the Head of Private Banking at FBN Bank UK, a First Bank of Nigeria subsidiary with a focus on Nigerian and West African high net worth individuals.

Ononuju has gained extensive knowledge having worked in some of Nigeria’s leading investment banks, discount houses and international banks. She was the Managing Director, Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited, a leading investment management company in Lagos, Nigeria, until 2018, with responsibility for the wealth and asset management business. She was Head of Wealth Management at FBN Capital, a First Bank Group Company, and prior to that, was Head of Priority and Excel Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, where she had responsibility for developing and managing local and offshore investment portfolios.

She has a broad based experience in both retail banking and investment management, having spearheaded product development in institutions such as Intercontinental Bank Nigeria ( now Access Bank), Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, FBN Capital Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Management.

Ononuju has previously chaired the Channels Working Group of the Financial Inclusion Technical Committee, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2016-2018 and was President, Fund Managers Association Of Nigeria (FMAN), Dec 2017.

She is a Chartered Member, Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments (CISI) UK, Honorary Senior Member (HCIB) of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria (CIBN), an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments, UK and the Chairperson of Women in Finance Nigeria, UK Chapter.

An author, her book, ‘The Habits of the Financially Wise’ is a refreshed compilation of some articles written by her.

“Personal wealth or personal financial planning is all about setting objectives, writing a plan, executing the plan and reviewing it regularly to ensure it is still fit for purpose and objectives” She stated.

Her conversations with her peers a few years ago highlighted the fact that many of them, though earning very attractive salaries, and had diverse opportunities come their way, were living by the day with no clear or concrete plans. “We had no buffer for life shocks or bumps, and lived like we expected the current tap of bonuses and upfront payments in banks to continue forever. This was alarming to me and I thought to take steps to change that narrative. That’s how my column was birthed with a strong focus on planning your finances”

Irukwu says the book provides lessons and steps the reader can take to change their financial situation and achieve financial stability and success.