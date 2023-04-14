Ngozi Megwa – Senior Vice President Digital Partnerships EEMEA, Mastercard

Ngozi is a visionary and an entrepreneurial leader with an impeccable track record accelerating the revenue growth, market share and profitability of commercial businesses across Europe, Middle East, Africa and the United States.

Megwa leverages advanced technology to create new digital capabilities that solve complex business challenges and enable customers across multiple customer segments and industry sectors to build competitive advantage and business resilience.

She is a relationship builder who builds, leads and motivates high performing global teams, instituting a results-focused culture to deliver revenue and profit-generating outcomes.

Her core expertise are in digital payments, digital transformation, ecosystem development, revenue diversification, business model innovation, go to market strategy, profit and loss management, mergers & Acquisitions and business reengineering.

Ngozi Megwa is currently the Senior Vice President, Digital Partnerships for Mastercard, where she is responsible for leading Mastercard’s commercial business across over 80 markets in the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) region with a focus on digital commerce and digital financial services, an area that represents one of Mastercard’s fastest growing segments globally.

In this role, she works with customers, merchants and fintechs across multiple industry sectors to digitally transform their businesses and economies, accelerating their ability to build and maintain a competitive edge, unlock new opportunities and drive innovation through the power of technology.

Prior to her current role, she was the Head of Market Development for Mastercard covering the Africa region. Under her leadership, Mastercard has expanded its collaboration with multi-regional and global partnerships to enhance the regions digital payments infrastructure and digital national payments systems.

Ngozi has more than 15 years’ experience in the global payments technology industry. Through the various executive positions she has held globally in the UK, Europe and in the Middle East and Africa region (MEA), she has gained extensive knowledge and expertise in sales, operations, marketing, strategy, business transformation and leadership.

Ngozi is passionate about empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), women entrepreneurs and micro entrepreneurs with digital tools that help them build financial, growth and resilience.

She has partnered with different government institutions including the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Sharjah Businesswomen’s Council chairing multiple capacity building series, designed to support communities of over 10,000 + female entrepreneurs, by providing them with learning experiences to facilitate the growth of their businesses.

She holds a Global Executive MBA from the IESE Business School in Spain including a Masters & Bachelor’s degree in Business Systems Engineering and Industrial Chemistry.

Ngozi believes that as the world continues to embrace digital transformation across multiple industry sectors, governance ability has to remain foundational to success in both the digital and technology landscape.