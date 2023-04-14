Hannatu Adegboyega – Technology Director, Commercial, Oracle

Hannatu Adegboyega is the Technology Director, Commercial at Oracle.

Hannatu is an enterprise and cloud sales leader with a passion for building and developing high performing sales teams, and she has a track record in business development, partnership management and sales strategies.

Adegboyega is an articulate communicator, team player and an accepted leader. A champion for delivering product and service value through building business relationships, identification and development of individual and organisational capabilities in order to drive the wheels of performance, business growth while ensuring customer satisfaction and managing process optimisation.

Over the past 13 years, she has gained experience with a demonstrated history of working in technology license sales, cloud applications sales, enterprise sales, strategy creation and key account management with a skill set in sales and marketing acumen.

Hannatu has also developed capacity in driving revenue growth, enterprise/business profiling and most importantly people management.

As an effective leader, she is skilled in fostering long-term business relationships both professionally and personally, while being passionate about women driving visibility in the workplace.

She serves as the Co-Lead (Nigeria) for Oracle Women’s Leadership (OWL) whose mission is to develop, engage, and empower current and future generations of women leaders at Oracle, and also as the Commercial Director and Executive Board member for Women in Tech (Nigeria), an international non-profit organisation on a mission to empower 5 million women and girls in tech by 2030.

She enjoys volunteering for various causes including WIMBIZ, Marketplace Alliance and many more.

As former Senior Sales Manager, Cloud Backoffice Applications, Oracle, she functioned as a results-driven technical sales leader building, leading, and motivating high performing teams in the delivery of change strategy and advanced solutions to meet complex technical and business needs of high-profile organisations.

Adegboyega combines solutions development, technical, and sales expertise to drive new revenue and growth strategies, continuously implementing process improvements, while building and growing business through strong account management.

She is a skilled communicator, expanding network with partners and customers, adept at building solid relationships with teams, partners, clients, and key stakeholders across multiple organisational levels. She is also a dynamic presenter and trainer, delivering meaningful results that keenly drive productivity and growth.

Her specialties include: People management, technology license sales, cloud applications sales, enterprise sales, strategy creation and key account management, new business development, marketing & sales acumen, revenue growth and indirect channel management.