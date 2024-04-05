Blessing Adagbasa, Procurement Manager, ExxonMobil

Blessing Adagbasa is a procurement leader in the energy sector with a professional career spanning over 20 years, covering the development and implementation of commercial strategies to drive competitive business advantage, security of supply, business risk mitigation, project cost optimisation and overall business value. She is currently the Procurement Manager responsible for ExxonMobil’s offshore and onshore projects, shallow and deepwater drilling and exploration programmes in Nigeria.

Over the years, she has led multiple procurement teams to deliver critical goods and services required for multi-billion-dollar upstream oil and gas projects. An astute commercial expert, Blessing drives business value through stakeholder engagement and relationship management, negotiation excellence, business data analysis and interpretation and commercial tools deployment.

She started her career as a business analyst with KPMG where she was a key member of teams that delivered critical solutions to several private and public sector clients. As a result of her consistent outstanding performance, she became one of three employees that successfully started the firm’s internal risk management function responsible for managing practice risks. After her stint at KPMG, she moved to ExxonMobil as a procurement advisor supporting upstream production activities. Consistent with her strong focus on data driven business decisions, she worked with a team to develop the company’s logistics strategy where she articulated a case for change and successfully secured organisational buy-in.

She moved to the USA on assignment and again distinguished herself and quickly became the Team Lead of ExxonMobil’s US Production Procurement Team responsible for coordination of end-to-end contracting activities of teams in multiple geographic locations. Upon her return to Nigeria, she continued to provide procurement services in support of ExxonMobil Nigeria’s drilling programmes until she became a global category specialist supporting contract managers across several countries and driving global business value. After several job moves, she became ExxonMobil Nigeria’s Procurement Manager for projects, drilling and exploration programmes and continues to deliver contracting solutions on schedule, at the right cost, and in compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Blessing leverages her extensive experience and deep understanding of the global and local oil and gas contracting terrain to navigate challenges and resolve issues pragmatically. She has grit, tenacity, strength of character and a results-oriented mindset. A strong believer in people development, she serves as a WeConnect and WIMBIZ mentor, pastor, and coach.

Blessing holds a B.Eng (Electrical Engineering) from FUT, Minna and an MBA from the Bauer College of Business, University of Houston. She also holds a Leadership Development Certificate from the University of Houston.