Abiola Oke – Managing Partner/Lead Consultant, HR Quest Global Consulting Ltd

Abiola Oke is the Managing Partner/Lead Consultant at HR Quest Global Consulting Ltd, a HR Consulting firm specialising in talent development, talent acquisition (Recruitment services) and talent management, organisational development and HR outsourcing.

HR Quest Global Consulting Ltd was established in 2010 as Norwood Consults and was rebranded in 2018 as HR Quest Global Consulting Limited. Their team is made up of seasoned professionals with vast experience in HR strategy, talent management, human capital development and organisational development from various multinationals across Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Their consultants remain at the cutting edge of their specialist areas by keeping abreast of current industry and market trends at the national, regional and global levels.

Abiola Oke (FCIPM) is a trained and licensed HR professional. Her career which spans two decades has seen her handling various aspects of Human Resources management in both the public and private sectors with experience covering strategic human resource management, employee learning & talent development, talent management, HR operations, HR business partnering, industrial and employee relations, organisational development and manpower planning, performance management, recruitment and compensation & benefits.

Eight of these years were spent in the HR Division of MTN Nigeria Communications Limited, where she held various roles in the Learning Management & HR Operations functions. She managed the MTN Nigeria internal training school for four years and was responsible for capability development across the organisation (over 2000 employees) through competency-based learning.

Abiola’s successes were not only recorded in the learning space. In her role as an HR Business Partner, she successfully facilitated the change process in the new Enterprise Solutions Division which included successfully managing talents and sourcing talents using assessment centres for the first time in MTN Nigeria.

Until her exit to delve into HR consulting in 2010, she was the Learning Solutions Manager and subsequently the Learning Delivery Manager in MTN Nigeria Communications Limited. She later joined Plycon Limited an indigenous construction and Civil Engineering Services Company as the first Head Human Resources where she successfully restructured the organisation.

She moved on to House of Freedom (a non-profit organisation) as Head, Human Resources where she was responsible for providing strategic leadership to the HR function.

Oke was also Head of Human Resources at Atol Oil and Gas. As a consultant, she was responsible for establishing Human Resource policies for the organisation and acted as a Human Resource strategic partner to the organisation.

Abiola is a licensed HR professional, a Dimensions Development International (DDI) Certified facilitator, certified life, career and business coach and a Fellow, CIPM (FCIPM).