Chioma Nwokedi-Momah – Lead Consultant at Lydia & Sam’s Consults

Chioma Nwokedi-Momah is the lead consultant at Lydia & Sam’s Consults. A brand focused on delivering solutions with integrity, creativity and clarity. Chioma is a public policy lawyer and corporate strategist with over 15 years of experience in the public sector. As an author and a parenting and family life advocate, she has authored several books for children and facilitated several trainings for working parents and their children.

As a communications expert, she serves as editor for several publications and contributes to several platforms.

As a literacy enthusiast, she holds book readings at various schools across the country and speaks on the importance of literacy.

She holds an L.L.B from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, as well as an MBA from Anglia Ruskin University and an MPA from the University of Exeter (both in the UK).

Chioma is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Nigerian Bar Association. She is skilled in both oral and written communication and holds several certifications in parenting, communications and data analytics.

Nwokedi-Momah has worked extensively in the public sector for organisations such as Rural Electrification Agency, National Broadcasting Commission, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation and has a good grasp of the regulatory sector.

Chioma has always been interested in policy at both government and organisational levels because according to her, policy is the foundation for how things are done. For Chioma, the best way for a government to get things to work in favour of the public is through public policies which includes laws, guidelines, and actions decided and taken by governments.

Read also: Ify Umunnakwe-Okeke, her midas touch gives the winning edge

On gender policies, she believes it can look into regulatory measures that reduce the gender gap and promote women’s rights but generally, she is of the opinion that the ultimate aim of public policy for instance, is to dictate things such as: which laws are passed, where funding goes, and which topics concern the general public.

As a public speaker, strategist and parenting coach, Chioma has facilitated several sessions, workshops, videos, podcasts and trainings designed to help working parents as they combine work with raising children. Her core areas are work-life balance, parenting and communication.

Some of her publications as an author includes writing 3 books for children, and they are: First Day at Big School, Fun Day at the Museum and Fun Trip to the Village (all on amazon).

For adults, she has written: Wisdom for Women (Vol1): A book about Women in History and Wisdom for Women (Vol2): A book about Women in the Bible. She has also published several articles in academic journals on public policy.

She volunteers and serves on the board of several NGOS and is happily married with four children.